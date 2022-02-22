Swimmers ready for National Championships

A total of 184 swimmers between the age of six and 69 are taking part in Bank Windhoek’s Namibian Long Course National Championships in Windhoek later this week.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by the Namibia Swimming Federation (NASFED), the event kicks off on Thursday, 24 February and concludes on Sunday, 27 February 2022.

With 104 events expected, the participating clubs involved are Aqua Swimming and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Flippers Swimming Academy, Marlins Aquatic Club, Oranjemund Sand Sharks, Phoenix Swimming Academy, and Swakopmund Swimming Club.

“There promises to be lots of excitement,” said NASFED’s executive committee member, Nicky McNamara. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors Bank Windhoek, for their unwavering support and dedication to swimming in Namibia. We are incredibly grateful for their support.”

The eagerly anticipated Long Course National Championship is the highlight of the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala season. It similarly serves as the trials for the South African Junior Championships scheduled to take place in Durban, South Africa next month.

