Swimmers shatter records

01 March 2022 | Sports

Ronan Wantenaar, Lorenzo Esterhuizen, Jessica Humphrey and Reza Westerduin dominated the Bank Windhoek Long Course National Championships that took place over the weekend at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.
Wantenaar was announced as the overall winner as he scooped up the senior Victor Ludorum trophy, while Esterhuizen won the Junior Victor Ludorum trophy. Humphrey was the Senior Victrix Ludorum winner, and Reza Westerduin took home the Junior Victoria Ludorum trophy.
Wantenaar said he had fun during the gala after returning from his training camp in Russia. “My training has not been the best, but I am happy with my times,” he said.
Esterhuizen shared that he did not expect the win. “I trained hard, but it was challenging, and I am happy to have won my first Junior Victor Ludorum trophy,” he said. “I am now looking to make 600 Swimming Federation (FINA) points for my event in the 200 meters (m) back-stroke."
As a Senior Victrix Ludorum winner, Humphrey said that the award requires hard work and consistency. “I trained quite a lot in the holidays to keep up my strength,” she said. “I am pleased with my performance and look forward to doing my best for the rest of the reason.”
Westerduin echoed Humphrey’s sentiments, saying that hard work during the holidays worked in her favour. “I trained extremely hard in the December holidays, and I have been training all this time,” she said.

Records broken
Over 180 swimmers participated in 104 events at the Bank Windhoek Namibian Long Course Championships. A total of eleven individual records and four relay records were broken. Esterhuizen set three new records in the age group 11-12, all in backstroke, 200 metres (m) in 2:25.69; 100m in 1:08.79 and 50m backstroke in 31.67 seconds.
In the 25-44 age category, Daniel Louw from the Swakopmund Swimming Club broke three records, all in Freestyle: 1500m Freestyle in 22:20.28; 400m Freestyle in 5:28.69; 200m Freestyle 2:30.12. Morné Honiball, in the 25-44 age category, broke two records in the 100m back-stroke in 1:17.98 and 50m back-stroke in 31.67 seconds. Ulrike Leitner set a record in 200m back-strokes, in 3:33.43 in the 45 and over age category, and Quinton Delie set a record for 25-44 years in 50m Breaststroke in 35.21 seconds.
Dolphins Swimming Club was the overall club winner, followed by Aqua Swimming and Fitness in second place, while third place went to Marlins Aquatic Club.
The 400m Open Medley race was close, with Aqua taking first spot with a team consisting of José Canjulo, Wantenaar, Brave Magongo, and Noah Nell in a time of 4:09.73. The Dolphins relay team (Ariel Wellmann, Oliver Durand, Mikah Burger and Oliver Ohm) came in second in 4:10.86. Both teams broke the final record standing in team Aqua in 4:09.73.
In the age group 11-12, Aqua Swimming and Fitness set a record in the 200m Medley relay with Kabelo Hekandjo, Esterhuizen, Kayleb Benade and Rodney Feris in a time of 2:21.99. The last record of the day went to team Aqua in the 200m Medley Relay with José Canjulo, Ronan Wantenaar, Lushano Lamprecht, and Brave Magongo in 1:49.73.
Namibia Swimming Federation president Aileen Botha said she was proud of the swimmers. “Their performance has been outstanding, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.

