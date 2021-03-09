Swimmers take to the water again

09 March 2021 | Sports

The 2021 Bank Windhoek National Long Course Championships take place at the Olympia swimming pool in the capital from Thursday to Sunday, with 144 swimmers from seven clubs participating.
The swimmers are from the Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club, Dolphins Swimming Club, Flippers Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatic Club, Oranjemund Sand Sharks, Phoenix Swimming Academy, and Swakopmund Swimming Club, battling it out in 84 heats.
“We are delighted that we can continue with our National Championships - albeit in a slightly different format and without spectators. As a team, we are doing everything we can to ensure that Covid-19 regulations are adhered to accordingly,” said Namibia Swimming Union (NASU's) executive committee member, Nicky McNamara.
She added that she is proud of the swimmers’ continued commitment and commended them for their fighting spirit.
No ceremonies or medal presentations will be staged on the final day of the four-day event. “[However], medals and trophies will be sent to the winning clubs and swimmers,” McNamara concluded.
The event sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by NASU.

