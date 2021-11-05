Swimming action this weekend

The second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala takes place at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek today and on Saturday.

With a vast age range of participants from seven to 69 years, the event sees 125 swimmers from four clubs – Aqua Swimming and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatic Club, and Phoenix Swimming Academy – compete in this gala.

“It is great to see the youngsters coming up, starting their swimming careers, and that fitness is still a priority at 69,” said the Namibia Swimming Federation’s (NASFED) Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara.

The gala is sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by NASFED. “We are excited about the gala; our swimmers have been training hard. While the water temperatures are still on the chillier side, our swimmers are acclimating to the changes from the indoor pool to outdoor well and should be able to give us their best,” McNamara said.

