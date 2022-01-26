Swimming action this weekend

The Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek hosts the fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala on Friday and Saturday, with 137 swimmers and 68 relay teams between the ages of seven and 65 competing in this year’s swimming season curtain-raiser.

Five clubs – Aqua Swimming and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatic Club, Phoenix Swimming Academy, and Swakopmund Swimming Club – are participating this weekend.

“It will be an interesting event, since the majority of the swimmers put their training on hold over the holidays,” said the Namibia Swimming Federation's (NASFED) Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara.

The gala, which is about endurance, requires swimmers to consistently keep their technique and build speed in a twice as long pool of 50 meters. “That being said, the event is the last opportunity for swimmers to qualify for the Bank Windhoek Long Course Nationals, which will take place in February,” McNamara concluded.

