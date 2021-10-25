TAAG flying back and forth again

25 October 2021 | Transport

Angola’s national airline, TAAG Angola, resumed its Windhoek-Luanda route last week, following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on travel between the two countries.
TAAG Angola Airline Team Leader Carla Duarte said in a media statement that the airline last operated the route on 19 March 2020, before it was suspended due to travel restrictions related to Covid-19.
“We are pleased to be back. This route has been very close to our operations and resuming it means so much and gives a lot of impetus to our mutual economic and social revival amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, we recommit to this route and it is our wish that we serve it for many years to come,” Duarte said.
She stated that TAAG’s resumption flight carried 64 passengers and serves the Luanda-Windhoek route twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, with the new DASH 8-400 Fleet.
Namibia Airports Company (NAC) chief executive Bisey /Uirab, was quoted as saying that NAC welcomes back TAAG to the Hosea Kutako International Airport, which now boasts a revamped and expanded terminal building. “We are delighted to welcome TAAG Angola back to our shores. This is great for business and for the economic and cultural ties that we share as neighbours,” he said.
/Uirab added that airlines help generate trade, promote tourism and create job opportunities. “Air transport connects millions of people in cultural exchange, and it also boosts the tourism industry, which is a major economic factor both in the original countries and in tourist destination countries, and this has been true with our relationship,” he said. – Nampa

