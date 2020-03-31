Table Tennis reigns supreme

31 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Table Tennis Association (NTTA) recently hosted the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) sanctioned Southern Africa Regional Hopes and Cadet Week & Challenge in Windhoek.
The challenge, which is a qualification event for Africa Hopes Week & Challenge, was held at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule, whose gym boasts world class sporting facilities and contained six training tables.
The Hopes and Cadet Week & Challenge was originally scheduled from 14 to 20 March 2020 but was cut short when the Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) issued a moratorium on all sporting events in the country due to Covid-19. The moratorium also forced the cancellation of the AUSC Region 5 Junior Table Tennis Championships which was scheduled for later that week.
At the helm of proceedings was NTTA president Rudi Saunderson and vice-president Heiko Fleidl. Egypt’s Hisham Ismail was the ITTF Expert and Head Coach. He is an internationally renowned coach with vast experience conducting ITTF Talent Identification Programmes. Hisham was joined by the recently appointed ITTF Southern Africa Development Officer, Kealeboga Keitseng.
Fleidl, who also served as the event’s technical director said: “I think that, despite the absence of several AUSC Region 5 countries, this event has been a success both on the organizational and technical side. On behalf all participants, players and coaches, I extend my thanks to Hisham for his generosity, kindness and his superb knowhow.”
The ITTF Hopes Program targets global reach and overall growth of the sport and extends to players of the U/12 age group. Its goal is to encourage national associations to run Talent Identification Programs and also to promote and work with young talented players for future success and growth. U/15 players in Table Tennis are referred to as cadets.
Due to several countries withdrawing as a result of Covid-19 restrictions imposed by their countries, the Hopes & Cadet Week & Challenge was contested by the national associations of Namibia and South Africa only.
Everybody practised very hard and all participants were eager to learn something new, to develop the level of their own style further and to prepare well for the Challenge.
The Namibian ream faired excellently in the Challenge, winning medals and with three players qualifying for the Africa Hopes Week & Challenge, which will be held later this year.

Full results (first, second & third)
• Hopes Girls Challenge: Juané Scholtz (RSA)
• Hopes Boys Challenge: Ruan Anton Scholtz (RSA); Timo Hüster (NAM); Jan Wohlers (NAM) and Marco von Schuman (NAM)
• Cadet Girls Challenge: Kayley Anne Reddy (RSA); Alicia Eibes (NAM); and Netanya Beukes (NAM)
• Cadet Boys Challenge: Moegamat Nur van Dyk (RSA); Jayden Knittle (NAM); Ashton Dercksen (NAM) and Bruno Eibeb (NAM)
Namibia’s Timo Hüster, Alicia Eibes and Jayden Knittle all qualified to represent Southern Africa at the continental event.
Anyone interested in taking up the sport, can contact the NTTA as soon as the Covid-19 virus is under control via http://namtta.leaguerepublic.com/, via email at [email protected] or via its informative Facebook page.

Similar News

 

Athletes yet to be rewarded

5 days ago - 26 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) is yet to find N$910 000 to reward athletes who won medals at the African Games, IAAF World Athletics Championships...

Dan and Vera heading to Tokyo

1 week ago - 19 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced that two more athletes will represent the country at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Cyclists Vera...

Relay delay

2 weeks ago - 17 March 2020 | Sports

Bank Windhoek has decided to postpone its fifth Bank Windhoek Relay scheduled for Saturday, 28 March 2020, until further notice. This comes in light of...

TransNamib bowls hosts fundraiser

2 weeks ago - 16 March 2020 | Sports

The TransNamib Bowling Club (TNBC) held a fundraiser on Saturday, attracting players as young as 8 and as old as 87 years. The games continued...

‘Focus on talent identification’ - NSC

2 weeks ago - 16 March 2020 | Sports

The chairperson of the Namibia Sport Commission (NSC), Joel Matheus, called on those in charge of the different sport codes to stop boardroom infighting and...

First-ever basketball symposium

2 weeks ago - 16 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Basketball School League (NBSL) under the auspices of the Namibian Basketball Federation (NBF) and in collaboration with the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule, hosted the...

Top swimming at Oanob

2 weeks ago - 12 March 2020 | Sports

The 13th Pointbreak Open Water Swim took place at Lake Oanob Resort last Sunday, with organisers saying the dam was a sight to behold, with...

Top tennis at junior tourney

2 weeks ago - 11 March 2020 | Sports

The T02 NTA Junior Tournament was held in Windhoek last weekend, with 91 entries received. The biggest participating group, were the U/10s, with 15 players...

No sprinting to Olympics

2 weeks ago - 11 March 2020 | Sports

No Namibian athlete reached the 2020 Olympic Games qualifying standard to participate in this year’s event.This follows after the third leg of the Crystal Gold...

Barthés Trophy postponed

3 weeks ago - 10 March 2020 | Sports

Namibian u20 rugby players who were ready to attend the Barthés Trophy in Kenya in April, will have to wait after the event was...

Latest News

Licence expiring? Here’s what to...

31st of March 17:47 | Transport

The Roads Authority announced that all its offices, including NaTIS, the Transport Regulations Office and Weighbridges, will be closed until 16 April 2020 in compliance...

Ou brood kry nuwe lewe...

3 hours ago | Education

Met die regte toerusting, breinkrag en ’n paar brode, kan mens in krisistye plan maak.Só blyk dit uit die voorbeeld van voedselwetenskaplikes aan die Universiteit...

Virtual show houses the new...

5 hours ago | Business

When open houses just won’t work, like in many areas of the world battling Covid-19 right now, it may become time to host a virtual...

CoW approves N$8.9 million for...

5 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] of Windhoek (CoW) chief executive Robert Kahimise announced that N$8.9 million has been approved to mitigate the risks associated with the Coronavirus...

Make double sure before you...

6 hours ago | Local News

Foreign nationals who wish to leave Namibia, may do so but will not be allowed re-enter if they are denied entry into countries of their...

Health facilities remain open

6 hours ago | Health

The Katutura State Hospital and other health facilities will continue to operate as usual, the Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services,...

Digital transformation in a time...

7 hours ago | Business

Like the rest of the world, Namibia is in the grips of something that no-one has ever experienced before – an almost global ‘social-isolation’ and...

Local bank announces repayment holidays

8 hours ago | Banking

“We are extending relief in the form of capital and interest repayment holidays for up to six months until 30 September 2020 to all our...

Bank waives app fees

8 hours ago | Banking

As of 1 April and until 30 June 2020, FNB will be making all transactions done on the FNB App completely free.This discount was announced...

Load More