Table Tennis reigns supreme
31 March 2020 | Sports
The challenge, which is a qualification event for Africa Hopes Week & Challenge, was held at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule, whose gym boasts world class sporting facilities and contained six training tables.
The Hopes and Cadet Week & Challenge was originally scheduled from 14 to 20 March 2020 but was cut short when the Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) issued a moratorium on all sporting events in the country due to Covid-19. The moratorium also forced the cancellation of the AUSC Region 5 Junior Table Tennis Championships which was scheduled for later that week.
At the helm of proceedings was NTTA president Rudi Saunderson and vice-president Heiko Fleidl. Egypt’s Hisham Ismail was the ITTF Expert and Head Coach. He is an internationally renowned coach with vast experience conducting ITTF Talent Identification Programmes. Hisham was joined by the recently appointed ITTF Southern Africa Development Officer, Kealeboga Keitseng.
Fleidl, who also served as the event’s technical director said: “I think that, despite the absence of several AUSC Region 5 countries, this event has been a success both on the organizational and technical side. On behalf all participants, players and coaches, I extend my thanks to Hisham for his generosity, kindness and his superb knowhow.”
The ITTF Hopes Program targets global reach and overall growth of the sport and extends to players of the U/12 age group. Its goal is to encourage national associations to run Talent Identification Programs and also to promote and work with young talented players for future success and growth. U/15 players in Table Tennis are referred to as cadets.
Due to several countries withdrawing as a result of Covid-19 restrictions imposed by their countries, the Hopes & Cadet Week & Challenge was contested by the national associations of Namibia and South Africa only.
Everybody practised very hard and all participants were eager to learn something new, to develop the level of their own style further and to prepare well for the Challenge.
The Namibian ream faired excellently in the Challenge, winning medals and with three players qualifying for the Africa Hopes Week & Challenge, which will be held later this year.
Full results (first, second & third)
• Hopes Girls Challenge: Juané Scholtz (RSA)
• Hopes Boys Challenge: Ruan Anton Scholtz (RSA); Timo Hüster (NAM); Jan Wohlers (NAM) and Marco von Schuman (NAM)
• Cadet Girls Challenge: Kayley Anne Reddy (RSA); Alicia Eibes (NAM); and Netanya Beukes (NAM)
• Cadet Boys Challenge: Moegamat Nur van Dyk (RSA); Jayden Knittle (NAM); Ashton Dercksen (NAM) and Bruno Eibeb (NAM)
Namibia’s Timo Hüster, Alicia Eibes and Jayden Knittle all qualified to represent Southern Africa at the continental event.
Anyone interested in taking up the sport, can contact the NTTA as soon as the Covid-19 virus is under control via http://namtta.leaguerepublic.com/, via email at [email protected] or via its informative Facebook page.