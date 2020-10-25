Table Tennis rules the roost

Pictured FLRT at the back are Michelle de Koker, Delton Dreyer, Wayne Green, Rudi Saunderson, Reese Saunderson, Theo Beukes & Khutsafalo Sekolokwane. Front: Heiko Fleidl and Christa Mrozek. Photo contributed

After seven months of no competition, the Namibia Table Tennis Association (NTTA hosted the annual Windhoek Open at the Wanderers Sports Club last weekend.

Due to mid-term breaks and other events, several regular players were absent, but regardless of the number of entries, great talent and relentless battles throughout the course of the day was on display.

The day started with the Open Doubles and the bar was set high and promised a day of exquisite table tennis.

The veteran team of Rudi Saunderson and Theo Beukes caused upsets through the group stages up to the finals where they clinched the very sought-after BP Shield from the grasps of Wanderers teammates Wayne Green and Heiko Fleidl in straight sets.

This was Theo Beukes’ return after a long absence from the sport and securing his name on the BP Shield for the 10th time.

In the absence of a ladies doubles event, the national ladies pairing of Kaitlyn Beukes and Reese Saunderson participated in the Open Doubles event and upset a number of players by finishing in third position.

Having had a successful Doubles campaign, Rudi Saunderson (Hochland Acers Table Tennis Club) teamed up with his daughter Reese to again cement dominance in the Mixed Doubles category, ousting Wayne Green and Khutsafalo Sekolokwane in the finals by 3-2, after having to fight back from being 2-0 down.

Heiko Fleidl and Christa Mrozek secured the bronze medal by beating Theo Beukes and Bregida George in the third-place play-off.

Reese Saunderson continued her fine form in the Singles.

The 18-year-old emerged victorious against long time finals rival Christa Mrozek of Wanderers Table Tennis Club after beating Khutsafalo Sekolokwane in a very exciting semi-final clash. Reese clinched the title in straight sets, thereby retaining official ranking as Ladies No. 1 player in Namibia.

The Men’s Singles category showcased amazing form from the group stages up to the finals. The surprise of the day again was having veteran player Theo Beukes, in the semi finals going up against national team player, Delton Dreyer, and narrowly losing 3:2, whilst Heiko Fleidl upstaged fellow Wanderers team mate Wayne Green, in their semi-final in straight sets.

Having lost to Delton Dreyer in their initial group stage match, Heiko Fleidl remained optimistic in the finals, and showed great perseverance and tactful experience ousting his opponent in a gruelling duel of best out of 7 with the end result of 4:1 in favour of Fleidl.



Results

Open doubles

Gold: Rudi Saunderson & Theo Beukes

Silver: Wayne Green & Heiko Fleidl

Bronze: Reese Saunderson & Kaitlyn Beukes



Mixed Doubles

Gold: Reese Saunderson & Rudi Saunderson

Silver: Khutsafalo Sekolokwane & Wayne Green

Bronze: Christa Mrozek & Heiko Fleidl



Ladies Singles:

Gold: Reese Saunderson

Silver: Christa Mrozek

Bronze: Michelle de Koker & Khutsafalo Sekolokwane



Men’s Singles:

Gold: Heiko Fleidl

Silver: Delton Dreyer

Bronze: Theo Beukes & Wayne Green

