Take a breath at The Yoga Shala
Online or in studio
24 September 2020 | Health
“Yoga means union, and at The Yoga Shala we’re aligning the different ‘sheets’ of a person – the physical body as well as your mental and spiritual body. In theory, once all these are aligned, wellness is a byproduct. The result is feeling healthier, you think more clearly, you breathe better and it changes your interaction with the world around you,” she says.
Originally Lara-Lyn got into yoga through kickboxing and in an effort to become a little more flexible. “Slowly I started doing more and more, and now it’s become a way of life.”
Yoga has given Lara-Lyn opportunities to travel all over the world. “This is through a combination of yoga and acro- or partner yoga. The communities are incredibly welcoming. Once you’ve attended an acroyoga event, you are guaranteed to have made new friends who will definitely invite you to their home, city, or to join them at another retreat,” she says.
She’s also been invited to teach at some of these retreats.
“Currently I teach at the studio, taking a limited amount of people due to Covid-restrictions, so we’ve also begun teaching online, which has been working very well.”
She says initially they went online during stage 1 lockdown to keep offering classes to students. “What we didn’t expect to happen was that international students have started joining these classes, too!”
At the moment there are anywhere between five and ten instructors hosting the classes. “Yoga teachers travel quite a lot, so they’re coming and going all the time. But we have a couple of teachers that are the cornerstones of the Shala. Three are teaching very regularly and the rest are on an ad hoc basis.”
Changes
Lara-Lyn says that since yoga is a very old practice, it is also changing. “Recently one of the great yoga teachers said that ‘there is no space in this world for dogma without purpose’. That’s why things are evolving and changing, and that’s why yoga should be able to move into a modern world,” she says.
Besides being a yoga and acroyoga instructor, Lara-Lyn is also a Thai massage therapist. “These three serve as cornerstones that make up the triangle of my life. “I love them all for different things. Yoga is something I do very much for myself and for a community; acrobatics is something I do for fun, to do tricks and achieve goals; and Thai massage is something I feel I can offer other people. I can’t say I enjoy one more than the other, but there are times that I enjoy practicing one above the other.”
For more info, visit theshala.yoga or check out their Facebook page at TheYogaShala/Windhoek, or follow them on Instagram TheYogaShala. Otherwise, send an email to Lara-Lyn at [email protected]