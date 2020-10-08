Take a breather here!

08 October 2020 | Tourism

After months of hardships and the most challenging time that the sector has seen to date and in response to the Minister of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development to support local, O&L Leisure managing director, Norbert Wurm, says the opportunity to continue the journey of recovering, rejuvenating and reigniting Namibian tourism is now.
Wurm is of the opinion that the continued support for local tourism will not only help the recovery of the crippled Namibian tourism sector, but is an opportunity for Namibians to enjoy all the beauty the country has to offer.
“The O&L Group is a founding member of Team Namibia and as such our leisure portfolio has always had preferential rates for locals,” Wurm says. However, in playing our part to recover the local tourism industry and to respond to the crisis in which Namibians find themselves, we have gone all out to make local tourism accessible to Namibians.
“So, with the winter season past and the lockdown eased, Namibians can finally come out of their nests, travel and explore our country’s natural splendour and enjoy their favourite ice-cold beverage with a succulent steak while being mesmerized by the majestic Namibian sunset!”

New campaign
He said that in line with the Buy (Support) Local, Grow Namibia campaign launched on 1 October 2020, O&L Leisure has hopped on board to support this initiative by continuing to offer locals the ultimate experience at any of their iconic establishments: Midgard Country Estate; Strand Hotel Swakopmund; Mokuti Etosha Lodge, and Chobe Water Villas.”
Wurm says despite the opening of the borders, tourism recovery is currently dependent on local support: “While local tourism alone may not necessarily be sustainable in the long term, survival of the tourism industry is currently totally dependent on domestic tourism and the support of our Namibian guest.”
Wurm continued by saying that O&L Leisure is fully compliant with Covid-19 protocols and encourages potential visitors to get a sneak-peak of the O&L Leisure offering by visiting the website and/or social platforms.
“The health and safety of both our employees and guests are top priority. We look forward to welcome and host you in a relaxing environment where you can enjoy and appreciate the peace and tranquillity of our beautiful country in all its natural splendour.”

