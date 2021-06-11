Take a walk on the wild side
11 June 2021 | Art and Entertainment
The first comprehensive guidebook to Namibia’s parks in almost 30 years has been launched.
Namibia Nature Parks by Helge Denker showcases 22 state-protected areas and two large private
nature reserves, and offers an overview of the community conservation areas that maintain wildlife
habitat between the parks.
For each of the featured protected areas, this intimate, in-depth guide provides detailed portrayals
of landscapes and geomorphology, fauna and flora, history, current conservation priorities, research
initiatives and findings, what happens beyond the parks’ boundaries.
Other features include fact sheets and detailed park maps showing all visitor routes as well as
fascinating and informative nature notes, travel tips and other important information.
Namibia Nature Parks is a conservation initiative. The proceeds from the book will support
community conservation in Namibia. The funds will be administered by the Gondwana Care Trust.
The compilation of the book is a private-sector initiative, made possible by Gondwana Collection
Namibia and the author Helge Denker, with the Capricorn Group funding the printing of the first
edition of 2 000 copies.
The project is also an extension to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism's information
materials for Namibia's state-protected areas.
During 2016–2017, Helge Denker compiled a series of guide maps for the Ministry, portraying most
of Namibia’s state parks. The Namibia Nature Parks guidebook works in synergy with these guide
maps, by providing more comprehensive information and featuring all state-protected areas,
thereby filling a crucial information gap.
Helge Danker
The author of this beautifully illustrated guidebook, Helge Denker was born in Namibia and has
spent his life working either directly in, or on projects related to, its wildlife and wild spaces. His
work as an artist-naturalist, guide, photographer, writer and development consultant has taken him
on extended field assignments to most parts of the country. He has published well over 100 popular
articles and has written extensively on environmental issues, community conservation and wildlife
crime.
For nature lovers, who don’t want to miss out on any hidden treasures in Namibia’s beautiful wildlife
sanctuaries, the new guidebook Namibia Nature Parks by Helge Denker can be ordered at The
Narrative Namibia (www.narrativenamibia.com) online shop (N$490). As from next week it will also
be available at Gondwana lodges and in bookstores in Namibia.