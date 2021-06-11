Take a walk on the wild side

Comprehensive guidebook to Namibia’s nature parks launched

The first comprehensive guidebook to Namibia’s parks in almost 30 years has been launched.

Namibia Nature Parks by Helge Denker showcases 22 state-protected areas and two large private

nature reserves, and offers an overview of the community conservation areas that maintain wildlife

habitat between the parks.

For each of the featured protected areas, this intimate, in-depth guide provides detailed portrayals

of landscapes and geomorphology, fauna and flora, history, current conservation priorities, research

initiatives and findings, what happens beyond the parks’ boundaries.

Other features include fact sheets and detailed park maps showing all visitor routes as well as

fascinating and informative nature notes, travel tips and other important information.

Namibia Nature Parks is a conservation initiative. The proceeds from the book will support

community conservation in Namibia. The funds will be administered by the Gondwana Care Trust.

The compilation of the book is a private-sector initiative, made possible by Gondwana Collection

Namibia and the author Helge Denker, with the Capricorn Group funding the printing of the first

edition of 2 000 copies.

The project is also an extension to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism's information

materials for Namibia's state-protected areas.

During 2016–2017, Helge Denker compiled a series of guide maps for the Ministry, portraying most

of Namibia’s state parks. The Namibia Nature Parks guidebook works in synergy with these guide

maps, by providing more comprehensive information and featuring all state-protected areas,

thereby filling a crucial information gap.

Helge Danker

The author of this beautifully illustrated guidebook, Helge Denker was born in Namibia and has

spent his life working either directly in, or on projects related to, its wildlife and wild spaces. His

work as an artist-naturalist, guide, photographer, writer and development consultant has taken him

on extended field assignments to most parts of the country. He has published well over 100 popular

articles and has written extensively on environmental issues, community conservation and wildlife

crime.

For nature lovers, who don’t want to miss out on any hidden treasures in Namibia’s beautiful wildlife

sanctuaries, the new guidebook Namibia Nature Parks by Helge Denker can be ordered at The

Narrative Namibia (www.narrativenamibia.com) online shop (N$490). As from next week it will also

be available at Gondwana lodges and in bookstores in Namibia.