Take a (weekday) break

Get 70% off!

03 March 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced that it will be running its 70% Independence discount during weekdays in March 2021 in commemoration of Namibia's 31st Independence anniversary.
The discount will be running at all its operational facilities across Namibia.
According to NWR’s Mufaro Nesongano, the travelling public can look forward to paying low rates during the week to visit resorts.
“Resorts such as Gross Barmen, Namutoni and Terrace Bay will cost as low as N$234 (excluding meals), while Dolomite, Onkoshi, Popa Falls and SDL will cost as little as N$396 (excluding meals). After the support we have received over the years for this special, we could not wait to offer it once again. For those who might not be able to make use of the special during the week, they are more than welcome to make a booking on our special rates that have equally been heavily discounted and include meals.”
NWR's Managing Director, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, says that last year when the special was run, most guests could not use it as Covid-19 caused so much uncertainty. “To appreciate the resilience of the nation during this challenging period and their support, we decided to run this special once again.”

Working on it
At the same time, NWR acknowledges comments it has received on all its social media platforms about some of resorts’ state and service levels that need improvement. “It is obvious that the nation holds NWR at a high premium considering their direct shareholding through the Namibian Government.
“As an organisation, we have taken all these comments seriously and, consequently, constituted a self-assessment and peer review team that has already started visiting our resorts to assess each establishment’s status to act on basic and minor things do not require huge monetary requests. This intervention also aims to ensure that going forth; our resorts will be in a state that we as Namibians can all be proud of.”

Similar News

 

One stop travel shop

1 day - 02 March 2021 | Tourism

Gondwana Collection Namibia is using the quiet period in tourism to reinvent itself.As from 1 March 2021, the Gondwana Travel Centre in Windhoek is acting...

Restructuring recommended

2 weeks ago - 17 February 2021 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] the end of last year, the independent analyst Rainer Ritter prepared a report as part of an investigation by the Ministry of...

‘Domestic tourism only option’ – LTIL

2 months ago - 07 December 2020 | Tourism

The Local Tourism Is Lekker (LTIL) Expo and Networking Event took place at Droombos on the outskirts of the capital last week, offering more than...

New look for NWR’s website

2 months ago - 04 December 2020 | Tourism

If anything, 2020 demonstrated the importance of an online presence, allowing for seamless and faster communication between organisations and clients.In light of this, Namibia Wildlife...

Book now for ‘Miles’ and more

3 months ago - 18 November 2020 | Tourism

With a few weeks left before the festive season begins, several travellers are looking forward to taking a long-deserved break after the challenging year that...

Local Tourism Is Lekker hosts expo

3 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Tourism

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Initiative hosts an expo and networking event from 1 to 3 December, showcasing local tourism, especially during (but not limited...

N$40 million for NWR

4 months ago - 25 October 2020 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) received at N$40 million grant from government in the FY2020/21 Mid-Year Budget Review and Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. The last time...

More of Namibia, for locals

4 months ago - 15 October 2020 | Tourism

Local companies Hollard Namibia and Venture Media’s launched a new tourism relief project called This is Namibia for locals, and that allows Hollard MyLife, Personal...

Take a breather here!

4 months ago - 08 October 2020 | Tourism

After months of hardships and the most challenging time that the sector has seen to date and in response to the Minister of Industrialization, Trade...

Local tour guides ready for Covid tourism

5 months ago - 23 September 2020 | Tourism

When Covid-19 struck Namibia in March this year, the local tourism industry came to a complete standstill.Fast forward a few months and as stringent regulations...

Latest News

Marketing your home in the...

50 minutes ago | Life Style

The ongoing threat of Covid-19 means that our lives have become increasingly digital. Now more than ever, sellers will need to ensure that their listing...

Win with Agribank’s selfie competition!

58 minutes ago | Society

Hileni Namwandi (26) of Omuntele in the Oshikoto region won a N$10 000 voucher in Agribank’s first round of their women and youth loan scheme...

Expand our school, Dordabis parents...

3 hours ago | Education

Parents at Dordabis are calling for the expansion of the local school to beyond grade 7 level to make education more accessible for children at...

Sioka in hot water over...

3 hours ago | Youth

Windhoek • [email protected] clock is ticking for child welfare minister Doreen Sioka who has less than a month left to present a detailed action plan...

Youth discuss youthful matters

3 hours ago | Events

After conducting a pre-week engagement to gauge challenges facing the youth of the Mix Informal Settlement, the #BeFree Movement hosted its Battle of the Sexes...

Take a (weekday) break

23 hours ago | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced that it will be running its 70% Independence discount during weekdays in March 2021 in commemoration of Namibia's 31st Independence...

Levelling the playing field

1 day - 03 March 2021 | Technology

Paratus Namibia announced that it has signed its first “Fibre Open Access” agreement, onboarding Africa Online as a client.This is the first of many deals...

Experience Figaro – online!

1 day - 03 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

After concluding The Voice Masterclasses classical music development workshop, in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Music Ensemble hosted and recorded the well-known Marriage of...

NASP ranking shoot done and...

1 day - 03 March 2021 | Sports

The second National Archery in the Schools Programme (NASP) ranking shoot for the year was hosted at Vegkop (Windhoek High School) last weekend.This was a...

Load More