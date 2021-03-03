Take a (weekday) break

Make use of NWR's weekday specials this March, including at Gross Barmen. Photo NWR

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced that it will be running its 70% Independence discount during weekdays in March 2021 in commemoration of Namibia's 31st Independence anniversary.

The discount will be running at all its operational facilities across Namibia.

According to NWR’s Mufaro Nesongano, the travelling public can look forward to paying low rates during the week to visit resorts.

“Resorts such as Gross Barmen, Namutoni and Terrace Bay will cost as low as N$234 (excluding meals), while Dolomite, Onkoshi, Popa Falls and SDL will cost as little as N$396 (excluding meals). After the support we have received over the years for this special, we could not wait to offer it once again. For those who might not be able to make use of the special during the week, they are more than welcome to make a booking on our special rates that have equally been heavily discounted and include meals.”

NWR's Managing Director, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, says that last year when the special was run, most guests could not use it as Covid-19 caused so much uncertainty. “To appreciate the resilience of the nation during this challenging period and their support, we decided to run this special once again.”



Working on it

At the same time, NWR acknowledges comments it has received on all its social media platforms about some of resorts’ state and service levels that need improvement. “It is obvious that the nation holds NWR at a high premium considering their direct shareholding through the Namibian Government.

“As an organisation, we have taken all these comments seriously and, consequently, constituted a self-assessment and peer review team that has already started visiting our resorts to assess each establishment’s status to act on basic and minor things do not require huge monetary requests. This intervention also aims to ensure that going forth; our resorts will be in a state that we as Namibians can all be proud of.”

