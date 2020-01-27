Take care of your street

Increasing property values

Many believe that it is the responsibility of the local municipality to keep the streets clean. While this belief is not entirely incorrect, homeowners should not negate all responsibility for keeping their suburb in order.

“It is in the best interest of the homeowner to help keep their suburbs in top shape,” says Adrian Goslett of RE/MAX of Southern Africa. “Property values of a suburb increase if the common areas, such as the street and pavements, are well maintained and the residents look after their property.”

He encourages all homeowners to invest in their local community by picking up stray pieces of litter or sweeping up the leaves so they don’t block the street drains and so forth.

“It is our responsibility to help keep our streets clean and make our suburbs desirable places to live. That is why we have challenged our network to show their love to their local communities this February. Throughout the month, our offices will be embarking on various projects to help uplift their local communities. However, this ‘show your love’ ethos has already existed and will continue to exist within our organisation beyond the scope of this campaign,” he says.

To mention just a few of the ways RE/MAX offices invest in their local communities, RE/MAX Dynamique in Namibia launched a competition in December to help inspire homeowners to take better care of their own neighbourhoods by submitting photos of their cleaner street to their local RE/MAX estate agent to stand a chance of winning a N$1 000 garden voucher.

“This is just one way our offices give back to their local communities. As a homeowner, it is not necessary to go to extremes, but you can make a difference simply by taking care of your immediate surroundings. Call your municipality to report potholes or burst pipes, put a brick on the lid of your refuse bin to make sure litter doesn’t fly onto the street on bin day, and report suspicious behaviour in your suburb. Together, it is our responsibility to help make our suburbs better places to live,” Goslett concludes.

