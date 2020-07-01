Taking a big, virtual walk

01 July 2020 | Education

Keeping distance, wearing a mask, no big events, distance learning and home office.
At the moment (school) life looks a little different than it used to. Still, the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) decided not to cancel its traditional Big Walk – one of the school's major events that usually takes place on a farm outside Windhoek – but rather to celebrate it in a slightly different format.
And the plan worked out well: Last Saturday (27 June), the virtual DHPS Big Walk took place with an overwhelming response from the school community and friends of the DHPS.
About 200 parents, learners, alumni, staff and supporters sent photos and videos showing them individually, as a family, with their classmates or friends in action to support a good cause. The participants went hiking, dancing, cycling and water skiing, walking, jogging, swimming, jumping on the trampoline, riding, playing cricket, basketball, judo or even chopping wood.
The aim was to connect the school community, to have fun together even if you cannot celebrate together, and this has inspired many families. These activities were shared on the school’s social media channels, with updates every minute.
Besides strengthening team spirit, there was and is the possibility to support the school community financially, too. The DHPS Big Walk is usually one of the most important fundraising events of the primary section, and in recent years, the proceeds have been used to cover expenses for school material, such as whiteboards in all classrooms or shade nets and jungle gyms for the playground. This year, voluntary contributions can be made towards the DHPS Corona Fund to support families in the school community who are particularly affected by the crisis.
More information and the contributions of the virtual Big Walk are available on the DHPS website (www.dhps-windhoek.de) and on the DHPS Windhoek Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels.

