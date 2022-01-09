Taking action against wildlife crimes

09 January 2022 | Local News

Old Mutual recently donated five tents and eight dog straps with buckles to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) valued at N$42 979.70 to complement its earlier donation of three specialised dogs.
The donation will assist MEFT’s K9 unit in combating wildlife crime in Namibia.
Control Warden: Central Parks Manie le Roux, who received the donation on behalf of MEFT thanked Old Mutual for their continued support since the arrival of the specialised canines.
Old Mutual’s Mufaro Nesongano said that with this donation, the company has completed their commitment towards the ministry after having earlier handed over three canines. “We invested N$268 000 towards the procurement of three of the four dogs from the highly specialised Dutch K9 Training Centre in the Netherlands,” he said.
Currently, the three German Shepherds and one Belgian Malinois breeds named Caga, Britta, Vanda and Devil are at the Waterberg Law Enforcement Training Centre with their respective handlers. This is part of a six month training programme they need to undergo to complete their local training before they are deployed to the north-east of the country.

Similar News

 

Two-year pandemic exposes vast schisms between Namibia’s rich and...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] two years after the World Health Organisation first sounded the alarm about a novel coronavirus outbreak spreading across the globe, analysts say...

Resident’s days of free water numbered

1 week ago - 09 January 2022 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] mayor Sade Gawanas highlighted the issue of the cost of water and its abuse on social media recently, when she shared a...

Lord of the trees

1 month - 06 December 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • Lea Dillmann“Do you see that large tree growing there?” Jaco Fourie asks, pointing to a tree about 30 meters high with thick, curved...

Municipality plays musical chairs

1 month - 02 December 2021 | Local News

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and Affirmative Repositioning’s (AR) 11th-hour announcement yesterday that they will abstain from council election means a majority group of eight...

Tref-en-trap motoris bly Kersfees agter tralies

1 month - 30 November 2021 | Local News

Okahandja • Yolanda NelDie bestuurder wat daarvan beskuldig word dat hy vroeër in November ’n fietsryer raakgery het envan die toneel gevlug het, sal die...

UNESCO member states accept Windhoek + 30 Declaration

1 month - 22 November 2021 | Local News

The Windhoek + 30 Declaration on Information as a Public Asset was adopted by the 193 member states last week during the 41st session of...

BIG wants grant for more Namibians

1 month - 21 November 2021 | Local News

Youth of Agtste Laan in Windhoek have demanded that government introduce the Basic Income Grant (BIG) for all Namibians between the age of 19 and...

CoW se boekhouding beroerd

1 month - 19 November 2021 | Local News

Ronelle Rademeyer - Die ouditeur-generaal, Junias Kandjeke, sê daar bestaan wesentlike onsekerheid oor Windhoek munisipaliteit (CoW) se solvensie in die toekoms.Hy wys in die ouditeursverslag...

GBV tackled with new agreement

1 month - 19 November 2021 | Local News

The US government and Namibia’s Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Services (MSYNS) launched a new program to provide better services to adolescent girls and...

Here’s how this 12-year-old earns pocket money

1 month - 18 November 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]“With the money I make through braiding hair, I buy clothes for myself. I also give some of the money to my mother...

Latest News

Trusted Travel System kicks in...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

The Trusted Travel System for the coordination and verification of Covid-19 results in countries that are part of the African Union (AU) applies in Namibia...

Two-year pandemic exposes vast schisms...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] two years after the World Health Organisation first sounded the alarm about a novel coronavirus outbreak spreading across the globe, analysts say...

Namibië se paspoortranglys klim met...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibiese paspoort staan nou op 66 in die jongste Henley-paspoortindeks; sewe plekke beter as verlede jaar se 73ste posisie.Die Henley-paspoortindeks is ’n...

NaTIS tackles licence backlog

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] bookings for student licences at NaTIS have been temporarily suspended so that the huge backlog can be made up.According Roads Authority (RA)...

Namibian business heritage captured in...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Business

Our Heritage Namibia Vol 1 was published in December by Heritage Branding & Marketing Namibia CC.The publication is a coffee table book that highlights organisations’...

New year, same scams

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Opinion

Windhoek • Magreth MengoAs we enter the new year, we unfortunately still have the problem of dealing with scammers and fraudulent messages.We would have loved...

Leaked papers cost ministry millions

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] aftermath of the biggest exam fraud in Namibia's history costs the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture about N$14 million to rectify.At...

Tourism's silver lining all but...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] you thought 2020 – the year that Covid-19 hit the world – was bad, 2021 was much worse, says Gitta Paetzold, chief...

SIDA funds project to boost...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Yolanda NelNamibia is one of six pilot countries taking part in a project to strengthen Science, Technology andInnovation (STI) systems for sustainable development in Africa.The...

Load More