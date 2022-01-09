Taking action against wildlife crimes

Pictured here are MEFT’s Manie le Roux (left) with Old Mutual’s Mufaro Nesongano. Photo contributed

Old Mutual recently donated five tents and eight dog straps with buckles to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) valued at N$42 979.70 to complement its earlier donation of three specialised dogs.

The donation will assist MEFT’s K9 unit in combating wildlife crime in Namibia.

Control Warden: Central Parks Manie le Roux, who received the donation on behalf of MEFT thanked Old Mutual for their continued support since the arrival of the specialised canines.

Old Mutual’s Mufaro Nesongano said that with this donation, the company has completed their commitment towards the ministry after having earlier handed over three canines. “We invested N$268 000 towards the procurement of three of the four dogs from the highly specialised Dutch K9 Training Centre in the Netherlands,” he said.

Currently, the three German Shepherds and one Belgian Malinois breeds named Caga, Britta, Vanda and Devil are at the Waterberg Law Enforcement Training Centre with their respective handlers. This is part of a six month training programme they need to undergo to complete their local training before they are deployed to the north-east of the country.

