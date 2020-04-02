Taking hands to wash hands

02 April 2020 | Business

Development Workshop Namibia and the Namibia Chamber of Environment have launched a joint emergency response to Covid-19 in Namibia and aims to set up 20 000 hand washing units called tippy taps.
Tippy taps are relatively cheap and easy to install and teams have been working hard to speed up delivery of sanitation to the informal settlements of Windhoek. They have already deployed four teams of 15 volunteers to set up Tippy Taps in the Moses Garoëb, Samora Machel, Tobias Hainyeko and Khomas East constituencies.
The NCE thanked supporters who have helped them and Development Workshop Namibia launch this emergency operation so quickly. “Debmarine-Namdeb Foundation donated N$434 000, the GIZ supports the cause with vehicle rental, the purchase of handwashing kits and other substantial logistical contributions, while Housing! For Future (Germany) donate €10 000 and B2Gold sponsored 150 face masks,” they said.
Another supporter was RMB Namibia through the FirstRand Foundation that donated N$500 000 towards the cause.

