Taking hands with an HR business partner

08 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Agnes Yeboah
As a people and change champion, the role of the human resource business partner (HRBP) is critical in these unprecedented times.
Covid-19 has disrupted how we do things; from how we conduct business to how we play with our children, how we shop and stay connected with one another. The effect of this global pandemic has been felt by all and the ramifications will continue for a long time.
HRBPs are strategic partners to business and act as the primary contact for the human capital department. This role necessitates that they share, advocate and facilitate the implementation of HR and strategic business objectives. HRBPs bridge the gaps that exist between plans and implementation with the use of established people networks. They also act as change agents, spearheading change management initiatives in organisations and provide guidance through coaching leaders, line managers and employees to prepare them to suitably function in their portfolios.
One of the most visible and important actions of HRBPs in this respect is acting as a bridge between business and employees. In other words, HRBPs simultaneously champion the interests of both employees and business and work toward creating a symbiotic relationship within the organisation.
To be effective in delivering on these, HRBPs need to be knowledgeable and understand the business and its strategic relevance; remain focused on relevant and significant matters such as what drives the bottom line, what keeps business leaders and managers up at night so they can offer solutions to leverage the challenges; and facilitate in aligning strategy to people capacity.
Disruptions and change are not new to the business landscape. However, the depth and reach of the impact of Covid-19 is astronomical. Hence it calls for HRBPs to be more mindful, agile and sympathetic in how to deliver on these expectations.
HRBPs need to be intrapreneurial (a manager within a company who promotes innovative ways of working) leaders, that is, self-motivated, proactive, and action-oriented, individuals who take the initiative to pursue innovative approaches to service delivery. More now than ever, HRBPs need to coach leaders and managers to keep employees safe, secure, hopeful, motivated and committed.
HRBPs need to move closer to their people, provide clear directions and expectations and be factual yet empathetic when consulting business and people. It cannot be emphasised how vital communication is during this time. Therefore, having regular and relevant check-ins with team members, managers, and leaders to enhance connectedness, which strengthens relationships and promotes trust is of vital importance.
Mental health is often overlooked in the grand scheme of employee wellness, hence HRBPs ought to facilitate and promote health and ensure that the mental and overall health of their clients are optimal and be sensitive to the needs of those who need remedial interventions.
Some organisations within certain sectors have had to restructure and retrench people because of the pandemic. These efforts to try and keep business afloat has led to unemployment in large numbers. Encouraging self-development in acquiring new skills, especially cross-training, to employees will help them to remain employable and marketable.
Covid-19 has changed the way in which we work and has highlighted severe gaps in many instances within our differing categorisations and is forcing us to rethink our approaches to work, relationships and health.
Therefore it is important for HRBPs to provide safe platforms for stakeholders to have pertinent and sometimes uncomfortable conversations about how things will be going forward. HRBPs need to take the lead in guiding the conversations that will uncover how best people and business remain efficient, effective, and sustainable as we navigate this unpredictable new business terrain.
*Agnes Yeboah is a human resource business partner at Bank Windhoek.

Similar News

 

Discipline and integrity essential when working remotely

43 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Albin Jacobs2020 is certainly a year of change. So much change in fact, that we cannot go back to how things were. The...

Business leadership during a crisis

1 week ago - 01 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Mbo LuvindaoMerriam-Webster defines a crisis as "an unstable or difficult time or state of affairs". It is unplanned or uncontrolled change. During times...

Learning during lockdown

3 weeks ago - 18 May 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Albin JacobsWith a phased lockdown scheduled to continue for at least another few weeks, life really has transformed in Namibia for everyone.We have...

Coronavirus ‘perfect storm’ for fraud

3 weeks ago - 13 May 2020 | Opinion

“During the [Covid-19] recession, we can expect not only more fraud to occur but also more existing fraud to be discovered.”So says Bruce Dorris, president...

Don’t let your house party get hacked

3 weeks ago - 12 May 2020 | Opinion

Johann van RooyenNamibia has been in lockdown for several weeks and it feels like the new normal. Where people can, they have stayed at home...

A new chapter in the story of your life

1 month - 22 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Desmond NikanorThere is an adage that says “retirement is not closing the book, it is just a brand new chapter”.This saying is especially...

Lessons for the tourism sector post-Covid-19

1 month - 15 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Mufaro NesonganoWinston Churchill said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste”.A quick look at the situation in the Namibian tourism sector reveals...

Make working remotely work for you

1 month - 09 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Janle ViljoenThink back a few weeks ago and imagine someone telling you that within the next few days, your child’s school will be...

Informal workers hardest hit

2 months ago - 08 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Mally LikukelaLockdown measures will hit poor people working in the informal economy hardest. Moreover, they are least likely to receive aid or support...

Business unusual

2 months ago - 07 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Nuno PereiraDid you wake up determined that “today is the day” you will complete that one thing you have been postponing for some...

Latest News

Taking hands with an HR...

35 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Agnes Yeboah As a people and change champion, the role of the human resource business partner (HRBP) is critical in these unprecedented times.Covid-19...

Discipline and integrity essential when...

43 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Albin Jacobs2020 is certainly a year of change. So much change in fact, that we cannot go back to how things were. The...

Food for Beautiful Kidz

59 minutes ago | Education

Over the past four years, Alexander Forbes Financial Services partnered with Beautiful Kidz, a welfare organisation, in providing healthy meals to over 100 orphans and...

Rehabilitation for Gobabis street kids

2 hours ago | Social Issues

Thirteen children living on the streets in Gobabis, were on Friday transported to Farm Du Plessis for a three-month rehabilitation programme.The programme, spearheaded by the...

NC to resume in capital...

3 hours ago | Government

The National Council (NC) resumes sessions today to consider Bills referred to it by the National Assembly (NA) and any other business.In a media statement...

City revives co-operation with US...

3 days ago - 05 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] an agreement between the City of Windhoek and the City of Richmond in Virginia lapsed in2003, the two cities have endeavoured to...

City reduces flea market rental...

3 days ago - 05 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] being referred back to the economic development and community services department in February to address some issues, the City approved the reduction...

Ready, set, run!

3 days ago - 04 June 2020 | Sports

The 2020 Nedbank Citi Dash was officially launched earlier today, with organisers saying they expect 3 500 participants – around a thousand more than last...

Disability Council announces board

3 days ago - 04 June 2020 | Society

Minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Doreen Sioka inaugurated the new National Disability Council board, which will serve a three-year term effective...

Load More