Taking Namibian fashion to new virtual heights

Design and logo and win!

06 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The Museums Association of Namibia (MAN) recently held a workshop to discuss the concept of establishing a Museum of Namibian Fashion.
Along with the initiative, a competition has also been launched to design a logo for this new museum, with the successful designer winning a stay at a lodge sponsored by the Gondwana Collection as well as a Safari sweater and card holder sponsored Couture by Kim.
The idea is that the museum will provide an opportunity for visitors to view historical items of clothing and accessories, as well as contemporary designs inspired by Namibia’s rich history and cultural diversity.
MAN is currently working in partnership with the National Museum of Namibia and the University of Namibia on a project funded by the Gerda Henkel Foundation. One component of the project is the development of an exhibition on clothing.
While MAN is seeking a partnership to secure a building that can be used to house the museum, they are also exploring the option of a virtual museum. The envisaged website would enable visitors to view items, but also to interact with them by adding comments as well as submitting photographs for possible display in the virtual museum.
MAN feels that now is the time to do things differently. “A virtual museum of fashion could create an interactive educational space where we can also showcase Namibian culture to international audiences,” says MAN’s Ndapewoshali Ashipala.
The workshop produced some lively discussions about the definition of “Namibian Fashion” which will be important to determine the scope of the museum. Participants also urged collaboration with archaeologists and rock art specialists so that the pre-photography history of Namibian clothing can be included.
In the meantime, MAN is planning a workshop where fashion designers will be invited to view historical artifacts from museum collections and historical photographs of clothing from the 19th century. If you have an item or photograph that you think should be part of the collection, contact Kevanhu Muifi of MAN on [email protected] or 061 302 230.
Further information about the logo competition can also be found on the Facebook site of the Museums Association of Namibia and their other social media.

