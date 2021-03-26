Taking online learning everywhere

26 March 2021 | Education

Many schools took to online learning during the pandemic, although many less fortunate schools were left behind.
In light of this, the Capricorn Group saw the opportunity to drive education future-forward in Namibia for secondary schools in remote areas by sponsoring N$300 000 to EduVision, an online learning platform operating as a Section 21 company.
EduVision connects remote schools to the internet, offers effective interactive classroom teaching within the known environment and community, helps improve senior secondary results on AS levels, equips the school with modern e-learning techniques, and does so much more to transform schools into modern learning environments.
Eduvision was launched in 2018 and has gone from strength to strength since.
Schools currently part of the Eduvision Online Learning (EOL) programme are Tsumkwe Secondary School at Tsumkwe, Cornelius Goreseb Secondary School at Khorixas, Waterberg Junior Secondary School outside Okakarara, and Okakarara Senior Secondary School.
Several recorded lessons in various subjects were also made available to Okonguati Secondary School near Opuwo, Outjo Secondary School, Oputuawanga Senior Secondary School at Opuwo, Kamanjab Junior Secondary School and Mureti Secondary School in Opuwo.
Education falls into one of Capricorn Group’s primary focus areas for its corporate social responsibility programme, and the EduVision project is one of sustainability that involves several beneficiaries, including 3 829 disadvantaged learners in rural areas whose lives will be connected with positive change.
EOL project owner Frikkie Louw said that One Africa TV approached EOL to make lessons available for nationwide broadcasting during the lockdown period. They considered themselves fortunate to provide this service to all learners.
“We are thankful to be of service to the education ministry but also hopeful moving forward to assist learners in the remote areas of our country with modern e-learning techniques,” Louw said.
Currently, the project focusses on connecting remote schools with trustworthy and high-speed internet, Zoom sessions, workshops, e-learning software, modern smartboard technology, and interactive lesson presentations (visual, audio, and interactive writing).
They also record lessons using Panopto, stored in the Amazon Cloud, where the project schools and their learners have access to these lessons at any time and place.

