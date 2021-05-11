Tala festival off to a roaring start

11 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected]

The TALA Film Festival starts on Wednesday (12 May) and continues to 19 May, giving viewers more than 200 films and documentaries to watch and vote for.
TALA Namibia is a mobile-based video streaming platform delivered by a group of local producers and filmmakers in partnership with the Namibian Film Commission and Nuella TV.
Viewers are now encouraged to download the TALA app and vote for your favourite shows.
“Not only does the winner of the most popular film walk away with N$30 000, but a lucky viewer can also pocket N$10 000 just by voting,” says Caillin Basson of TALA Namibia.
TALA is the first Namibian online film festival showcasing and celebrating the country’s diverse cultures, languages and creative talents as well as demonstrating Namibia’s enduring spirit of resilience.
According to Patrick Sam of the Namibia Film Commission, last year was challenging for everyone, but more so for the entertainment industry. “It is great to see Namibians come up with other ideas in an effort to make sure our stories are being told.”

Local showcase
At the festival launch, Sam said it is vital to showcase local stories. “A lack of culture means dehumanisation. When telling stories, we need to rehumanise ourselves and TALA gives us an opportunity to reclaim our story.” Moreover, “seeing diverse representation on film, dignifies you as a human being.”
TALA was born following the creative industry realising there is a real need to create and develop a sustainable creative industry.
The TALA Namibia Festival comes at an opportune time when creative practitioners have been struggling to exhibit and distribute their work due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
During the seven days of the festival, audiences get the opportunity to watch and vote for their favourite submissions.
The categories to be voted for are fiction, documentaries, children’s content, animation, music videos and live performance videos (including stand-up comedy, theatre performances, dance, TikTok and homemade content).
Joel Haikali of Joe Vision Production said earlier that it’s inspiring to see the creative industry come together and create this festival. “We are all desperate to get our work seen by the world. Just because of restrictions, doesn’t mean our creative minds stop. This will be the perfect outlet.”
The app can be downloaded on talanamibia.com

