Talks about debts and financial freedom

14 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek · [email protected]
The next Future Females Windhoek talks will focus on escaping debt and creating a financial freedom mindset.
According to organiser Adel Oosthuizen, the financial freedom mindset enables you to get closer to your ideal day today. “The path to financial independence is not an easy one, it can be simple at times but also mentally draining. It may require changes in behaviour, attitudes, and mindset,” she said. And that is where the financial freedom mindset comes in. It enables you to slowly begin to replicate your ideal day without having to wait until retirement.
She said a growth mindset allows you to value experience more than money. It is the opposite of a fixed mindset which sees people concentrate on their account balance, their job titles, and what’s missing in their lives to achieve financial security. A fixed mindset draws fulfilment from having money. To such a mind, there will likely never be enough.
“Do not be deceived, money is a good thing. Think of it like food and water. It is a necessity as it allows you to buy the things you don’t have and live the kind of life you want.”
This talk will also focus on how to not drown in debt and feeling overwhelmed by conflicting information about how to save money. “Remove the stress and confusion by learning successful skills,” Adel continued.
This talk will take place on 27 May at Vintage Coffee shop from 18:00 to 20:30 with Collain von Luttichau and Morna Ikosa as the speakers. Tickets are N$85 and can be bought on Webtickets at http://bit.ly/WHKFF2RETOlA and Pick ‘n Pay stores.

Similar News

 

Groot planne om diegene met gestremdhede te help

18 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda NelIn ‘n poging om ‘n veilige hawe vir persone met gestremdhede te bied, word meer as N$65 miljoenbenodig om die oord op die been...

Government in catch 22 on NBC

2 days ago - 12 May 2021 | Local News

While acknowledging that the majority of Namibians rely on the national broadcaster for information, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila conceded that government cannot meet its employees’...

Home affairs urges Mexican citizenship for Delgado-Lühl twins

3 days ago - 11 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has issued a brown passport to the 2-year-old son of Phillip Lühl and Guillermo Delgado to allow him to...

Vaccination campaign for inmates begins

3 days ago - 11 May 2021 | Local News

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) on Monday launched its Covid-19 vaccination campaign.Amongst the first people to be vaccinated at the Windhoek Correctional Facility was Commissioner...

Windhoek’s path to economic recovery

1 week ago - 05 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek Economic Recovery Initiative (WERI) was officially presented at the most recent city council meeting.“The initiative aims to promote economic growth and...

Talks on rate discount for the elderly

1 week ago - 05 May 2021 | Local News

The Windhoek Rate Payers Association (WRRA) paid a courtesy call on Windhoek Mayor Dr Job Amupanda last week, where the association called on the City...

Windhoek +30 Declaration adopted

1 week ago - 04 May 2021 | Local News

The Windhoek +30 Declaration was adopted on Monday during a conference held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration and World Press Freedom...

CoW erven sale in May

2 weeks ago - 28 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] total of 71 erven in Kleine Kuppe Extension 1 are up for sale for first time buyers only, by means of tender in...

Keeping girls in school – one pad at a...

2 weeks ago - 27 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] youngster has decided to stand up and fight against girls leaving school due to their menstrualcycle and them not being able to...

Pension on wheels launched

3 weeks ago - 18 April 2021 | Local News

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) launched their pension on wheels truck that is a full mobile office, equipped to withstand harsh road conditions. It...

Latest News

Running for our rivers

22 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek · [email protected]“Our rivers are always running for us. Let’s run for them.”That is the message of Thirst founder Mina Guli, who has launched another...

Collaborations is key

22 hours ago | Technology

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus has called on young women to collaborate to reach wider audience and build stronger portfolios for...

Talks about debts and financial...

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek · [email protected] next Future Females Windhoek talks will focus on escaping debt and creating a financial freedom mindset.According to organiser Adel Oosthuizen, the financial...

How servitude impacts property values

23 hours ago | Life Style

When searching to purchase a property, most buyers are on high alert for any excuse to hackle down on price. Discovering that a property comes...

New owners for iconic Safari...

2 days ago - 12 May 2021 | Tourism

Funds advised by Kasada Capital Management today announced the acquisition of the 414-key Safari Hotels and Conference Centre in Windhoek. This transaction will be made...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 12 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Government in catch 22 on...

2 days ago - 12 May 2021 | Local News

While acknowledging that the majority of Namibians rely on the national broadcaster for information, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila conceded that government cannot meet its employees’...

Murorua takes over BAN reigns

2 days ago - 12 May 2021 | Banking

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) announced that Nedbank chief executive Martha Murorua has taken over the reigns as chair from Ester Kali, CEO of...

Bowling on a roll

2 days ago - 12 May 2021 | Sports

Namibia Bowling Association (NBA) president Michael Wells has expressed his pleasure at the improved performance of players at the recently held Namibia National Bowling Championships.The...

Load More