Talks about debts and financial freedom
14 May 2021 | Local News
The next Future Females Windhoek talks will focus on escaping debt and creating a financial freedom mindset.
According to organiser Adel Oosthuizen, the financial freedom mindset enables you to get closer to your ideal day today. “The path to financial independence is not an easy one, it can be simple at times but also mentally draining. It may require changes in behaviour, attitudes, and mindset,” she said. And that is where the financial freedom mindset comes in. It enables you to slowly begin to replicate your ideal day without having to wait until retirement.
She said a growth mindset allows you to value experience more than money. It is the opposite of a fixed mindset which sees people concentrate on their account balance, their job titles, and what’s missing in their lives to achieve financial security. A fixed mindset draws fulfilment from having money. To such a mind, there will likely never be enough.
“Do not be deceived, money is a good thing. Think of it like food and water. It is a necessity as it allows you to buy the things you don’t have and live the kind of life you want.”
This talk will also focus on how to not drown in debt and feeling overwhelmed by conflicting information about how to save money. “Remove the stress and confusion by learning successful skills,” Adel continued.
This talk will take place on 27 May at Vintage Coffee shop from 18:00 to 20:30 with Collain von Luttichau and Morna Ikosa as the speakers. Tickets are N$85 and can be bought on Webtickets at http://bit.ly/WHKFF2RETOlA and Pick ‘n Pay stores.