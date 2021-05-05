Talks on rate discount for the elderly

The Windhoek Rate Payers Association (WRRA) paid a courtesy call on Windhoek Mayor Dr Job Amupanda last week, where the association called on the City to introduce a pensioners and vulnerable persons rebate or discount, especially for water since there is already a discount for pensioners on electricity.

The association also asked the City to review its interest rate on debt and to change the water consumption charge from 20mm to 15mm pipes, since many houses have that size water pipes.

According to a statement, the association further implored the City to consider implementing a low low-cost housing project so that people with low income such as domestic workers, can afford to buy houses. The WRRA also called for a review of Windhoek’s boundaries because some residents living in the surrounds are paying for municipal services that they are currently not receiving.

Furthermore, the WRRA questioned why Part 1 municipalities such as Windhoek need to submit their budgets to the line minister for approval, while they are expected to be self-sustainable without a budget allocation from the central government.



Response

Responding to the concerns brought forward by the WRRA, Amupanda said Council agrees that there should be an intervention for economically unable pensioners in Windhoek, however there are different opinions on the modalities and determining who qualifies for such intervention.

In terms of the low low-cost housing, the Mayor said that Council has approved the land pre-allocation initiative whereby residents will be allocated land while services development is ongoing.

Finally, the Mayor said that Council is working on finalizing the modalities of a Windhoek Economy Recovery Initiative, which will call for residents to submit smart ideas that will contribute to GDP, create employment and grow Windhoek’s economy.

