Taming the Königstein for a good cause

25 May 2021 | Social Issues

FirstRand Namibia Exco men recently successfully summitted Königstein, the highest point in Namibia, as part of an initiative to raise money and awareness on gender-based violence in Namibia.
For every man that made it to the top, the FirstRand Namibia Foundation pledged to donate N$10 000 towards any staff nominated gender-based violence or child protection charity.
All seven members of the team reached the pinnacle, thereby raising N$70 000, which the Foundation topped up to make an even N$105 000 towards initiatives / charities involved in the societal challenge of gender-based violence.
The team consisted of Oscar Capelao (CFO), Isdor Angula (head of human capital), Cletius Simasiku (head of internal audit), Josephat Mwatotele (CEO Ashburton), Phillip Chapman (CEO RMB), Shaun van Rooi (head of compliance) and Conrad Dempsey (CEO FirstRand).
“We are proud of our tough team and thank them for tackling this challenge. We also thank the staff for nominating SPES Charity, Ruach Elohim Foundation Swakopmund, Childline Namibia, the Rehoboth Women and Child Protection Unit, Rehoboth Lions Club, One Economy BreakFree Campaign, and the Legal Assistance Centre, which will receive N$15 000 each to continue their vital work,” Dempsey said.
“Everyone is back safely and ready to take on the next set of challenges in the business and society towards a globally competitive Namibia.”

