Tap A Meal continues to deliver

In the last 18 months almost every restaurant, fast food establishment and eatery in the capital has signed up to Tap A Meal.

Tap A Meal, the Namibian based food delivery application for smart devices – was established 18 months ago. In this time, Namibia and the world changed beyond recognition due to Covid-19, and Tap A Meal became so much more than just a take-away food delivery service: Restaurants were given a lifeline during the various lockdowns and restricted trading hours by being able to do food deliveries.

Now with many of the restrictions having being lifted, it is clear that Tap A Meal is here to stay.

With the opportunity to go to your favourite restaurants and cafés again, it would seem logical that there would be less demand for “food deliveries” to your doorstep. However, nothing is further from the truth.

The app, which can be downloaded for both Android and Apple iOS systems, remains just as popular. Getting the tastiest food delivered from an eatery in Windhoek couldn’t be easier and the app has already been downloaded by more than 5000 people.

During the pandemic, the hospitality industry had to adhere to strict and stringent rules and regulations. One of the only ways they could stay afloat was by making take-away foods. These of course, needed to be delivered. Tap A Meal, was the perfect partner to do this.

The Tap A Meal application enabled restaurants to keep their doors open, and it has employed a fleet of licensed and qualified delivery drivers during a period where people were being retrenched.

The concept of food delivery, not just from one pizzeria or restaurant, but giving the choice to choose whatever cuisine you want, from your favourite location is now firmly imbedded.

Estelle Petersen of Tap A Meal says: “Although everyone is happy to see restaurants filling up with patrons again, people are still ordering through the quick, easy and efficient app for their food deliveries, which is great news and shows that Namibians are comfortable ordering and embracing technology to make their lives more convenient.”

Tap A Meal will continue to deliver meals throughout the capital and there are definite plans to expand to the coast and other cities and towns in Namibia.



