Tap A Meal continues to deliver

11 October 2021 | Business

Tap A Meal, the Namibian based food delivery application for smart devices – was established 18 months ago. In this time, Namibia and the world changed beyond recognition due to Covid-19, and Tap A Meal became so much more than just a take-away food delivery service: Restaurants were given a lifeline during the various lockdowns and restricted trading hours by being able to do food deliveries.
Now with many of the restrictions having being lifted, it is clear that Tap A Meal is here to stay.
With the opportunity to go to your favourite restaurants and cafés again, it would seem logical that there would be less demand for “food deliveries” to your doorstep. However, nothing is further from the truth.
The app, which can be downloaded for both Android and Apple iOS systems, remains just as popular. Getting the tastiest food delivered from an eatery in Windhoek couldn’t be easier and the app has already been downloaded by more than 5000 people.
During the pandemic, the hospitality industry had to adhere to strict and stringent rules and regulations. One of the only ways they could stay afloat was by making take-away foods. These of course, needed to be delivered. Tap A Meal, was the perfect partner to do this.
In the last 18 months almost every restaurant, fast food establishment and eatery in the capital has signed up, ensuring people could still enjoy their favourite steak, pizza, Indian, Chinese or frankly almost anything that took their fancy.
The Tap A Meal application enabled restaurants to keep their doors open, and it has employed a fleet of licensed and qualified delivery drivers during a period where people were being retrenched.
The concept of food delivery, not just from one pizzeria or restaurant, but giving the choice to choose whatever cuisine you want, from your favourite location is now firmly imbedded.
Estelle Petersen of Tap A Meal says: “Although everyone is happy to see restaurants filling up with patrons again, people are still ordering through the quick, easy and efficient app for their food deliveries, which is great news and shows that Namibians are comfortable ordering and embracing technology to make their lives more convenient.”
Tap A Meal will continue to deliver meals throughout the capital and there are definite plans to expand to the coast and other cities and towns in Namibia.

Similar News

 

Namibia’s Regto David honoured in Dubai

11 hours ago | Business

Namibia’s Regto David, founder RND Holdings, was awarded Enterprise and Innovation “Emerging Business Leader and Notable CSR Compliant Company of the Year, at the Africa...

Copper smelter for Witvlei

12 hours ago | Business

Witvlei • [email protected] the recent attainment of an environmental clearance certificate, construction has begun to erect a mobile modular copper smelter in the Witvlei area.The...

Search for copper at Gobabis

5 days ago - 06 October 2021 | Business

Gobabis • [email protected] in the Gobabis area can expect visitors next week when an electromagnetic aerial survey kicks off in the area on Thursday, 14...

The future of in-ear advertising

1 week ago - 30 September 2021 | Business

Did you know that the first radio commercial aired in the USA on 28 August 1922? Now, close to 100 years later, brands are still...

Sustainable investment opportunity for future-fit African startups

2 weeks ago - 27 September 2021 | Business

While 2020 was a record year for investment into the African tech startup ecosystem, with more startups raising more money from more investors than ever...

Buy Namibian – online!

2 weeks ago - 21 September 2021 | Business

Shoppers are now able to purchase beautiful Namibian arts and crafts online through the newly launched www.namibiacraftshop.com .The online shop mitigates the impact that the...

Ministry, EU warn against fake posts

3 weeks ago - 19 September 2021 | Business

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade and the European Union have noticed more and more online attacks and campaigns sharing false information.The latest false public...

USAID, NMA award top exporters

3 weeks ago - 14 September 2021 | Business

Representatives of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Namibian Manufacturers Association (NMA) presented trophies to the two winners of the first ever...

Big investment in local manufacturing

1 month - 08 September 2021 | Business

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) invested N$10.167 million into WinSalt Manufacture (Pty) Ltd, towards the production of animal feed and nutrition blocks for livestock.WinSalt...

MTC aims for N$3 billion mark

1 month - 05 September 2021 | Business

The 49% shares offered to the Namibian public by MTC is expected to raise between N$3 billion and N$3.5 billion, board chairperson Theo Mberirua said...

Latest News

Namibia’s Regto David honoured in...

11 hours ago | Business

Namibia’s Regto David, founder RND Holdings, was awarded Enterprise and Innovation “Emerging Business Leader and Notable CSR Compliant Company of the Year, at the Africa...

Relief for drought-stricken farmers

12 hours ago | Disasters

FNB Namibia joined in assisting the Namibia Farmers Association’s drought relief project.FNB’s donation was used to purchase lucern which in turn was transported by NBL,...

Copper smelter for Witvlei

12 hours ago | Business

Witvlei • [email protected]ollowing the recent attainment of an environmental clearance certificate, construction has begun to erect a mobile modular copper smelter in the Witvlei area.The...

Namibia off the red list

1 day - 10 October 2021 | Government

Good news for the tourism industry, is that the UK has removed Namibia from the so-called “red list”, which will ease travel.The travel easing is...

Crime syndicates more devious than...

1 day - 10 October 2021 | Crime

NamPol warned businesses and banks to be extra vigilant for criminal syndicates involved in defrauding and stealing from shops and banks across the country.In a...

UNAM victorious

1 day - 10 October 2021 | Sports

The University of Namibia (UNAM) Rugby Club are back to their winning ways after beating their cross-town rivals Western Suburbs 36-29 at the UNAM Sports...

Fairest Chani heads to fairest...

3 days ago - 08 October 2021 | Events

Namibia’s reigning Miss Supranational, Chanique Rabe, jets off to France on Saturday, where she will be attending MIPCOM 2021 - the world's largest television market....

Fuse remains in the oil...

3 days ago - 08 October 2021 | Environment

Kavango • [email protected] denies that it is now allegedly trying to bribe community leaders with favours and gifts in the form of social assistance to...

GIPF hits the road

3 days ago - 08 October 2021 | Economics

The Omaheke region is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the country. As a result, members of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF)...

Load More