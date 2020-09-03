TAPping away O&L

03 September 2020 | Business

The Ohlthaver & List Group officially welcomed four new participants to its Talent Attraction Programme (TAP). The participants for 2020 and their respective functions are: Magdalena Nangolo – Procurement at Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL); Frans Nakale – Artisan HVAC at O&L Leisure; John Ngolo – Artisan HVAC at O&L Leisure; and Elizabeth McLaren – Corporate Brand Champion at O&L Centre.
The graduates joined what will be the 13th year of the TAP programme, bringing the total number of participants to 96.
The programme assigns successful applicants to an operating company in the O&L Group for a year-long placement in a position related to their field of study.
TAP is designed to guide and nurture the participants as they enter the working world, with tailored support being offered to each participant according to their areas of interest and career objectives. Each participant is also assigned a mentor who supports them in their job role and skills development and inspires them on their path of personal growth.
The latest TAP intake was welcomed by Human Capital Director Berthold Mukuahima and Human Capital Practitioner Paulina Shihepo. Due to Covid, the two participants based at the Strand Hotel Swakopmund joined the official welcoming meeting virtually with their mentor, Gerrit Grobler.
Mukuahima commended the participants on their achievement, saying: “The job market is highly competitive and having a degree does not necessarily guarantee immediate employment. I congratulate you on being a part of the few who are fortunate enough to have such an opportunity and it is up to you to truly make a success of it.”
Elaborating on the success of the programme, Mukuahima said that the programme aims to take participants’ careers to the next level and has a high success rate in developing future leaders. “The retention rate of the programme is also high and several managerial positions are currently occupied by former TAP participants who worked their way up within the O&L Group. We are very proud of what our previous participants have achieved following the foundation laid by TAP.
The TAP participants were all in agreement, saying they feel like they have joined a family at O&L and their teams have been a source of support since day one.

