Tara Rally off, along with other races

11 August 2020 | Sports

Windhoek Motor Club (WMC) Chairperson Richard Slamet said Covid-19 might jeopardise all the hard work the motor sporting sector has been building over the years.
According to Slamet, who is also the chairperson of the Tara Rally, this year the most anticipated event in the racing calendar will not take place. “The Tara is definitely off for 2020, and the WMC will not be hosting any national championships for this year. We are considering, and depending on which way the pandemic goes and what government adopts as well as what the sports council allows, we may host a few club events as soon as possible and viable,” he said.
Slamet added that the pandemic had a huge effect on motorsport in the country this year. “We have been rebuilding on a brand of motorsport over the last couple of years and we fear that all the progress we have made is in jeopardy as we might start to lose competitors and sponsors due to financial challenges,” Slamet said.
This year, the motor sporting family only managed to host events in January and February before the national State of Emergency was declared in March, which led to the cancellation of all their planned activities for the year. – Nampa

