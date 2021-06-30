Task force ‘to the rescue’

30 June 2021 | Business

President Hage Geingob has appointed 11 persons to form a business rescue task force team aimed at finding remedial interventions to protect businesses and preserve jobs in the country.
According to a media release issued by the presidency, the primary purpose of the task force is to review business and insolvency legislation, laws, regulations and policies and to make recommendations for amendments to these laws and regulations so as to rescue businesses in financial distress.
The team consists of Thinus Prinsloo (chairperson), Vivienne Katjiongua, Puye Haufiku, Sarel van Zyl, Leonie Dunn, Jason Hailonga, Hans Gerdes, Erna Irene Simeon-Kurtz, Rose-Mary Sihova, Amalia Schmidt and Maria Gertze.
“The task force consists of individuals with skills and experience in corporate management, banking, legal and insolvency laws, legal drafting and entrepreneurship,” the statement reads, adding that the task force will, among others, perform rigorous analysis of current laws and regulations pertaining to insolvencies and business laws to identify opportunities for improvement.
“Covid-19 has led to adverse socio-economic impacts and untold losses for businesses, which were largely unanticipated. Therefore, I expect the members of this task force to ensure the efficient and effective rescue and recovery of businesses in financial distress, preserving jobs and entrenching a stronger entrepreneurial culture in the country.
“At the end of its mandate, the task force should provide the government with a framework that can serve as the basis for policy interventions that can contribute meaningfully to business recovery, including an environment that promotes sustainable entrepreneurship,” Geingob said.
The task force will serve for a period of eight months, effective 01 August 2021. – Nampa

