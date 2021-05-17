Taxi rank harassment a worry

The harassment of innocent travellers at taxi ranks and bus terminals by operators is a matter of concern that needs urgent attention.

This according to Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) Member of Parliament (MP), Johannes Martin, who said that he has observed with concern the behaviour of some taxi and bus drivers and their assistants, especially those who drive long-distance roads, harassing and bullying passengers when loading their buses.

He said innocent travellers at times suffer bodily injuries, loss or damage of their belongings and go through emotional trauma as they are grabbed and even insulted by those loading the buses. Sometimes it’s even drivers who insult passengers for refusing to get into their buses. “This mainly happens at long-distance traveller loading zones or at congested taxi ranks such as malls or university campuses.

“Students at the College of the Arts in Katutura early this year staged a peaceful demonstration of sexual harassment directed at female students. Taxi unions should take charge of the loading zones or local authorities should incorporate some loaders in their employment workforce to take charge of these activities,” Martin said.

He added that his efforts to engage the Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (NABTA) have failed to discuss the behaviour of its members as their representatives are “always busy”.

When approached for comment, NABTA secretary-general Pendapala Nakathingo said the association has always discouraged its members from unbecoming behaviour at bus and taxi terminals and public roads, but “human beings are human beings” - some do listen and adhere to the rules but some don’t. – Nampa



