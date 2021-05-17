Taxi rank harassment a worry

17 May 2021 | Local News

The harassment of innocent travellers at taxi ranks and bus terminals by operators is a matter of concern that needs urgent attention.
This according to Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) Member of Parliament (MP), Johannes Martin, who said that he has observed with concern the behaviour of some taxi and bus drivers and their assistants, especially those who drive long-distance roads, harassing and bullying passengers when loading their buses.
He said innocent travellers at times suffer bodily injuries, loss or damage of their belongings and go through emotional trauma as they are grabbed and even insulted by those loading the buses. Sometimes it’s even drivers who insult passengers for refusing to get into their buses. “This mainly happens at long-distance traveller loading zones or at congested taxi ranks such as malls or university campuses.
“Students at the College of the Arts in Katutura early this year staged a peaceful demonstration of sexual harassment directed at female students. Taxi unions should take charge of the loading zones or local authorities should incorporate some loaders in their employment workforce to take charge of these activities,” Martin said.
He added that his efforts to engage the Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (NABTA) have failed to discuss the behaviour of its members as their representatives are “always busy”.
When approached for comment, NABTA secretary-general Pendapala Nakathingo said the association has always discouraged its members from unbecoming behaviour at bus and taxi terminals and public roads, but “human beings are human beings” - some do listen and adhere to the rules but some don’t. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Groot planne om diegene met gestremdhede te help

2 days ago - 14 May 2021 | Local News

Yolanda NelIn ‘n poging om ‘n veilige hawe vir persone met gestremdhede te bied, word meer as N$65 miljoenbenodig om die oord op die been...

Talks about debts and financial freedom

3 days ago - 14 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek · [email protected] next Future Females Windhoek talks will focus on escaping debt and creating a financial freedom mindset.According to organiser Adel Oosthuizen, the financial...

Government in catch 22 on NBC

5 days ago - 12 May 2021 | Local News

While acknowledging that the majority of Namibians rely on the national broadcaster for information, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila conceded that government cannot meet its employees’...

Home affairs urges Mexican citizenship for Delgado-Lühl twins

5 days ago - 11 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has issued a brown passport to the 2-year-old son of Phillip Lühl and Guillermo Delgado to allow him to...

Vaccination campaign for inmates begins

6 days ago - 11 May 2021 | Local News

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) on Monday launched its Covid-19 vaccination campaign.Amongst the first people to be vaccinated at the Windhoek Correctional Facility was Commissioner...

Windhoek’s path to economic recovery

1 week ago - 05 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek Economic Recovery Initiative (WERI) was officially presented at the most recent city council meeting.“The initiative aims to promote economic growth and...

Talks on rate discount for the elderly

1 week ago - 05 May 2021 | Local News

The Windhoek Rate Payers Association (WRRA) paid a courtesy call on Windhoek Mayor Dr Job Amupanda last week, where the association called on the City...

Windhoek +30 Declaration adopted

1 week ago - 04 May 2021 | Local News

The Windhoek +30 Declaration was adopted on Monday during a conference held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration and World Press Freedom...

CoW erven sale in May

2 weeks ago - 28 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] total of 71 erven in Kleine Kuppe Extension 1 are up for sale for first time buyers only, by means of tender in...

Keeping girls in school – one pad at a...

2 weeks ago - 27 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] youngster has decided to stand up and fight against girls leaving school due to their menstrualcycle and them not being able to...

Latest News

Safeguarding children in sports

17th of May 14:18 | Sports

GIZ’s Sports 4 Development in Africa regional project hosted a workshop at Heja Lodge last week focusing on Safeguarding Training for Facilitators.Education and sports officers...

Taxi rank harassment a worry

17th of May 13:41 | Local News

The harassment of innocent travellers at taxi ranks and bus terminals by operators is a matter of concern that needs urgent attention.This according to Popular...

Youngsters train with local soccer...

17th of May 13:38 | Sports

England-based Namibian international defender Ryan Nyambe says he believes that Namibia has a lot of talent in football that needs to be properly developed and...

Assault case highlights state’s transphobia...

23 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] years after a police officer arrested and assaulted a Namibian trans woman in front of a police station as captured on CCTV...

Jentsch works up for auction

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Artworks by German-born Namibian painter Adolph Jentsch who is lauded for capturing the endless vistas and unique light and ambiance of his adopted country’s expansive...

N$600 000 to train youth...

23 hours ago | Economics

Old Mutual signed a three-year partnership agreement with the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) to train Namibian youth in Capital Markets trading to the tune of...

EU Day commemorated

23 hours ago | Events

“Namibia and the European Union are long-term partners; we believe in rule-based world order and multilateral approach for resolving global challenges.”These were the opening remarks...

Groot planne om diegene met...

2 days ago - 14 May 2021 | Local News

Yolanda NelIn ‘n poging om ‘n veilige hawe vir persone met gestremdhede te bied, word meer as N$65 miljoenbenodig om die oord op die been...

Running for our rivers

3 days ago - 14 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek · [email protected]“Our rivers are always running for us. Let’s run for them.”That is the message of Thirst founder Mina Guli, who has launched another...

Load More