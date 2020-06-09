Teachers learning online

09 June 2020 | Education

Windhoek • Tom Wegener
Colleagues from the German Schools Abroad (DAS) in Ghana, South Africa and Namibia last week met in an unconventional way to exchange views on school psychology, educational theories and the systematic observation of learners for assessment, counselling and support.
Chaired by Stefan Marien (process facilitator for the Central Agency for Schools Abroad at the DAS location Cape Town) and Tom Wegener (German Foreign Language coordinator of the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek), online assignments were processed and evaluated in an online live chat.
Although many participants regretted the lack of personal exchange, especially between the different work phases, e.g. over a coffee or a leisurely lunch, all participants rated the session positively.
The team of participants developed modules such as educational theories, the importance of breaks, types of learning, multi-channel learning and systematic observations. In addition, topics of language formation and language-sensitive teaching were addressed.
This meeting is part of the annual training for local teachers at German schools in Southern Africa, which were continued this year under more challenging conditions.

