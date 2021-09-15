Team Namibia arrives in Italy

World championship inline hockey

15 September 2021 | Sports

Team Namibia arrived in Roccaraso, Italy, for the World Championships after 24 hours of travel including car, bus and plane.
Weary from the travel, the team settled into the hotel and then after a hot meal and a shower reported to the World Skate facility for mandatory Covid testing. Every 48 hours all players must take a Covid test, which involves swabbing the back of the throat and the back of each nostril. Results are given in 15 minutes and all negative players are given a coloured arm band to wear so that they can gain access to the arena and play in their matches. Thus far the Namibian National team has taken two tests and all results have been negative.
Roccaraso, known mostly for its skiing during the winter, is a small Italian town nestled between two large mountain ranges. The nights and mornings are quite cool, and the afternoons are warm. The weather is perfect, and the town’s locals are very welcoming to all the countries that have descended upon them for the two weeks that the World Championships are being held.
The Namibian team got a good night’s sleep and woke the next morning for their practice time slot where the players got to skate on the rink for the first time. The rink is larger than the one in the Dome in Swakopmund and comes in at 30x60 meters. The practice went well, and all players got a feel for the rink and had a chance to stretch the legs and get moving after the long travel to reach their destination.

Winning ways
Namibia’s first match was against India. Despite some nervousness and jitters, the Namibian team established dominance in the match and came away with a 20-0 win. Namibia’s speed and skill were too much for the Indians to handle. Keanan Simpson and Amandus Röttcher led all Namibians in points for the match scoring 4 goals and 2 assists and 2 goals and 4 assists respectively. It was a good first game and allowed the team to really get a feel for the rink and take advantage of the space all around them. Jürgen Tegetoff was in the goals for Namibia and recorded the shutout victory.
The Namibian team has nine rookies amongst the 16 players and only three with Senior level experience, so this contest was a good game to just get all the nervousness out of the way. Namibia plays Germany today (Thursday) to finish up round robin play.
* Report by head coach Brian Sobel, from Roccaraso, Italy.

Similar News

 

Fantastic day for young archers

22 hours ago | Sports

The 6th NASP Namibia Nationals were held on 11 September 2021 at Vegkop, WHS Sport Field. Even after a year where shoots had to be...

Meet our T20 squad

2 days ago - 12 September 2021 | Sports

The national cricket team going to the T20 World Cup to be held in United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November...

Stadium rental costs country dearly

6 days ago - 09 September 2021 | Sports

Namibia will pay close to N$2 million per game for using South African stadiums whenever the national football team, the Brave Warriors, play international games...

Rocking and rutting this weekend

1 week ago - 08 September 2021 | Sports

The 2021 Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Championship takes place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday. Categories range from u/12 to elite,...

Senior hockey stars on their way to Italy

1 week ago - 07 September 2021 | Sports

The Namibian Ice and Inline Association (NIIHA) will be sending a Senior Men’s Team to Roccaraso, Italy, for the roller hockey World Championships, taking place...

Sport ekspo môre geloods

1 week ago - 07 September 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] tweede uitgawe van die Namibia Annual Sports Expo (NASE) word môre om 09:00 by Windhoek Gimnasium bekendgestel; dit word regstreeks op Namibia...

Golf series continues to make its mark

1 week ago - 07 September 2021 | Sports

The Nedbank for Autism Golf series resumed three weekends ago at the Walvis Bay Golf Club after going on a three month hiatus following the...

Another win for Mboma

1 week ago - 05 September 2021 | Sports

Olympic silver medallist Christine Mboma won her Diamond League 200m debut race at the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium in a time of 21.84 seconds...

Big Kasu dreams

1 week ago - 03 September 2021 | Sports

The 12th edition of the annual Katutura Sports Union (Kasu) football and netball Dream Cup returns to the Khomasdal Stadium in Windhoek this weekend.Kasu chairman...

NBAA wraps up national tourney

1 week ago - 02 September 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Bass Angling Association (NBAA) wrapped up its 2021 season at Lake Oanob Resort outside Rehoboth last weekend.Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the two-day event...

Latest News

Another kapana cook-off round this...

1 hour ago | Art and Entertainment

The central round of the 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off takes place at the Soweto Market in Katutura on Saturday.The competition, which was launched in May...

Covid: Here's the latest

2 hours ago | Local News

President Hage Geingob said due to a decline in new Covid-19 cases, the number of people allowed at public gatherings will be increased to 150...

Team Namibia arrives in Italy

3 hours ago | Sports

Team Namibia arrived in Roccaraso, Italy, for the World Championships after 24 hours of travel including car, bus and plane.Weary from the travel, the team...

Gradual recovery in rental rates

4 hours ago | Banking

Demand fundamentals around the residential rental market which have largely been permeated by Covid‐19 appear to have started to cool-off. The FNB Residential Rental Index...

Fulfilling Namibia’s goals means winning...

5 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Tjiueza TjombumbiNamibia is still basking in the glow of our athletes that have performed so heroically at the Olympics and at the Paralympic...

Land, housing workshop in a...

21 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) held a land and housing workshop recently, and in a nutshell announced various outcomes.On the issue of the waiting list...

Fantastic day for young archers

22 hours ago | Sports

The 6th NASP Namibia Nationals were held on 11 September 2021 at Vegkop, WHS Sport Field. Even after a year where shoots had to be...

Fashion – the threads that...

22 hours ago | Events

Heritage Week commemorated at the coast and onlineThe Scientific Society Swakopmund plays host to the Namibian Heritage Week this year, together with the museum and...

German support for EMA

1 day - 14 September 2021 | Society

The German embassy continues supporting Namibians in their fight against Covid-19, partnering with Emergency Medical Assistance (EMA) to support government in providing medical aid during...

Load More