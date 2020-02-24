Tech Talk inspires youth

24 February 2020 | Education

Capricorn Group advocates future forward-thinking, which is essential in the ever-changing, disruptive economic environment that the world face today.
In this light, the group hosted a tech talk event titled “The Exciting World of Technology” to over 150 students from various secondary schools and tertiary institutions last week.
Capricorn has become synonymous with inspiring events and has featured well-known celebrities in the past, rousing conversations with mind-shifting potential.
This was the sixth “Inspire” event that has been presented since 2018.
The group used two of their own digital and innovation gurus who opened new exciting dimensions to the students, giving them different perspectives on career choices for a future that requires endeavours characterised by the emerging world of machine learning, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, prototyping, coding and more.
The two visionaries who address the crowd both hold an impressive skillset and brought just the right mix to fuel the already digital-savvy youth in believing that their ideas for a future Namibia are not too farfetched.
Norbert Kreft, a passionate and skilled digital specialist in transitional telecommunications and the ICT industries showed the youth that out of the box thinking creates strategic advantages in new technologies, while Rikus Grobler, an accomplished innovation strategist with experience in business operations, new product development, digital project management and innovation consulting, stirred the idea of innovation strategies and creative business solutions in careers.
Capricorn holds fast to the belief that the willingness to learn and adaptation is key to survival and success in the future economic world. That is why the group is giving back to communities by supporting education, through building into the lives of all Namibian students and providing an opportunity for them to remain relevant in a highly competitive market.

