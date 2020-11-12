Teeing off against prostate cancer
12 November 2020 | Society
Supporting the initiative, Hollard Namibia donated N$50 000 toward the project with all proceeds directly benefiting the CAN men’s clinics, providing support for men who apply for CAN’s patient financial assistance programme.
In this light, Hollard and CAN invite all interested parties to join a fun golf day on Friday, 27 “Movember” at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club. Teams of four players at N$3 000 per team can enter and the winning team wins not only N$1 000 per player, but there are also amazing gifts, prizes and hampers up for grabs for the top 3 teams and throughout the day.
“Women and mixed teams are also very welcome, and we invite private individuals, corporates, school teams and friends to join us for this fun day,” said CAN chief executive, Rolf Hansen.
Entry forms are available from Suann van Heerden at [email protected] or call 061 237 740.