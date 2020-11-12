Teeing off against prostate cancer

12 November 2020 | Society

As official sponsor of the 2020 MyLife Movember Golf Day in collaboration with Kosmos 94.1, the Cancer Association of Namibia together with Hollard Namibia aims to raise funds to sustain their Men's Health Clinic for 2021.
Supporting the initiative, Hollard Namibia donated N$50 000 toward the project with all proceeds directly benefiting the CAN men’s clinics, providing support for men who apply for CAN’s patient financial assistance programme.
In this light, Hollard and CAN invite all interested parties to join a fun golf day on Friday, 27 “Movember” at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club. Teams of four players at N$3 000 per team can enter and the winning team wins not only N$1 000 per player, but there are also amazing gifts, prizes and hampers up for grabs for the top 3 teams and throughout the day.
“Women and mixed teams are also very welcome, and we invite private individuals, corporates, school teams and friends to join us for this fun day,” said CAN chief executive, Rolf Hansen.
Entry forms are available from Suann van Heerden at [email protected] or call 061 237 740.

Similar News

 

Concrete support for CAN

3 days ago - 09 November 2020 | Society

Suremix Walvis Bay and the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) thank all clients who participated in the #thinkpink challenges throughout October, marking #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth. Suremix donated...

CAN hosts home-based caregivers course

1 week ago - 05 November 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia invites interested members of the public with a confirmed background in home-based caregiving, patient care and/or willingness to be trained...

Community development in the spotlight

1 week ago - 04 November 2020 | Society

Through its Social Investment Fund (SIF), over the past three months Bank Windhoek has donated over N$750 000 towards community development projects focusing on education,...

WAP steun borskanker

1 week ago - 03 November 2020 | Society

Die leerlingraad van die Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool (WAP) het onlangs ’n “Pienkdag” ter ondersteuning van die Kankerverenig van Namibië (CAN) gehou. Die N$3 300 wat...

Helping hand for Men on the Side of the...

1 week ago - 03 November 2020 | Society

A growing unemployment rate, due in part to the multiple full and partial lockdowns, and social distancing regulations has made it increasingly difficult for Men...

Harriers, DHL support CAN

1 week ago - 02 November 2020 | Society

Windhoek Harriers Club and DHL donated N$10 000 in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia’s Women's Health Clinics, enabling the association to present community...

Walking the talk

2 weeks ago - 28 October 2020 | Society

It began as an invitation for a group of friends to take a casual walk in support of breast cancer awareness last week. But it...

Micro grant for Gobabis foundation

2 weeks ago - 27 October 2020 | Society

The Light for the Children Foundation in Gobabis received N$180 000 from the German embassy's micro project fund to implement safety measures at its school...

Support for frontline staff

3 weeks ago - 20 October 2020 | Society

Old Mutual Namibia donated N$1.3 million to government to be used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The amount donated is...

Donating blood in a new world

4 weeks ago - 14 October 2020 | Society

Facebook in partnership with the Namibian Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) and Ministry of Health and Social Services, launched a new feature to encourage people to...

Latest News

Teeing off against prostate cancer

12th of November 16:56 | Society

As official sponsor of the 2020 MyLife Movember Golf Day in collaboration with Kosmos 94.1, the Cancer Association of Namibia together with Hollard Namibia aims...

DHPS Corona Fund supports school...

21 hours ago | Education

The corona pandemic has caused much chaos in the country, especially in economic terms. As a result, when the pandemic first hit Namibia, the Deutsche...

Land for men and women...

21 hours ago | Infrastructure

More than five years ago, as part of the preparation for the Mass Land Servicing, President Hage Geingob along with the governor of the Khomas...

Namibia’s ECB second best in...

21 hours ago | Infrastructure

Namibia’s Electricity Control Board (ECB) was voted the second best electricity regulator in Africa, after Uganda’s Energy Regulatory Authority.This announcement was made by the African...

Local Tourism Is Lekker hosts...

22 hours ago | Tourism

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Initiative hosts an expo and networking event from 1 to 3 December, showcasing local tourism, especially during (but not limited...

Air Nam aeries undergo maintenance

22 hours ago | Transport

Air Namibia announced that their two Embraer Jet (ERJ) aircraft will undergo scheduled heavy maintenance checks from 16 November 2020. These checks are expected to...

UN Namibia releases A Day...

23 hours ago | Education

Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, UN Namibia launched the video A Day in the Life of a Namibian Child, starring three school-age...

Brave Warriors head to Mali...

23 hours ago | Sports

FlyWestair took off from Hosea Kutako Airport on Tuesday with the Brave Warriors on board for their African Cup of Nations qualifier game in Bamako,...

IPESS programme sees the light

1 day - 11 November 2020 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MEAC) and the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service (MSYNS) together with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit...

Load More