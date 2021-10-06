Teeing off for a good cause

06 October 2021 | Sports

The University of Namibia (UNAM) recently held its annual Chancellor’s Charity Golf Day to raise funds for its Students’ Financial Assistance Fund while also providing networking opportunities between the university and industry.
This year, N$282 731 was raised through team entries, cash and in-kind donations.
In a media release, UNAM said that the fund assists academically capable but financially disadvantaged students in graduating and has had a significant impact on the lives of many vulnerable students over the years. “Many of the beneficiaries now hold top and strategic positions in various public and private sector organisations, making a real difference in Namibia’s economy.”
On the golf day itself, 18 teams participated, with Old Mutual taking home the grand prize, ahead of Ongos Valley in second and the STAG 1 team in third.
Willie Prinsloo was the winner of the nearest to pin 3 prize, while Reagon Graig and Antonio Gamito were the winners of the nearest to the pin 9 and 17, respectively.
This year 47 organisations and individuals sponsored the event.

