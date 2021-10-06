Teeing off for a good cause
This year, N$282 731 was raised through team entries, cash and in-kind donations.
In a media release, UNAM said that the fund assists academically capable but financially disadvantaged students in graduating and has had a significant impact on the lives of many vulnerable students over the years. “Many of the beneficiaries now hold top and strategic positions in various public and private sector organisations, making a real difference in Namibia’s economy.”
On the golf day itself, 18 teams participated, with Old Mutual taking home the grand prize, ahead of Ongos Valley in second and the STAG 1 team in third.
Willie Prinsloo was the winner of the nearest to pin 3 prize, while Reagon Graig and Antonio Gamito were the winners of the nearest to the pin 9 and 17, respectively.
This year 47 organisations and individuals sponsored the event.