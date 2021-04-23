Teenage pregnancies, abuse discussed

Learner pregnancies in Namibia doubled to 3 300 following lockdown last year. Photo Pixabay

An open dialogue was held in Windhoek on Thursday to discuss the causes and frameworks in place to strengthen efforts to reduce learner pregnancies and gender-based violence (GBV) in Namibia.

The dialogue, hosted by Regain Trust, acknowledged that Namibia has a strong Constitution and laws in place to combat all forms of violence. However, Covid-19 was an additional driver in the upsurge of GBV and learner pregnancy incidences.

Executive director in the education ministry, Sanet Steenkamp, in her presentation said statistics on teenage pregnancy-related dropouts doubled after the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted. “Preliminary data as reported by regions suggest that when schools reopened, learner pregnancies doubled to 3 300, emanating from rape and incest also,” she said.

Teenage pregnancy related dropouts were recorded at 1 560 in 2019.



Unforeseen challenges

Although Namibia may have strong laws and policies in place to fight violence and adolescent pregnancy, as a developing country, there are unforeseen challenges such as Covid-19 or financial means that may present challenges, she said.

European Union Ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila in her keynote speech said: “What looks good on paper doesn’t necessarily translate into effective implementation and enforcement on the ground. The reasons for this may be multiple, ranging from lack of financial means to lack of training and awareness of relevant actors to resistance to change in some parts of the society.”

Since its inception in May 2018, Regain Trust has facilitated discussions and seminars with abuse victims, life skills teachers, principals, parents/guardians and counsellors in the gender and health sectors to discuss the challenges they face and provide solutions or strong referrals.

Regain Trust Director, James Ithana, informed attendees that through the Survivors Speak Up project they constantly try to find ways to engage both learners and parents to create an open relationship between the two to discuss sexual issues and relationships. “We look to establish new multi-faceted approaches to curb GBV/learner pregnancies through holistic preventative measures and enhanced protection of survivors.”

Legal Assistance Centre Project Coordinator, Dianne Hubbard, also pointed out at the same event that it is important to form programmes for perpetrators who are seeking help so that various causes of violence are addressed from the roots. – Nampa



