Ten millionth educational booklet printed

08 October 2021 | Education

Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) was entrusted with the printing and distribution of National Educational Support Study Materials – a venture that began during lockdown last year when the country was not spared from the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to this day.
The project that enabled NMH to print and distribute these study materials throughout the country, was made possible by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) along with Unicef, Bank Windhoek / Capricorn Foundation, and the Namibia Community Trust, and technical support by a dedicated team of teachers from various schools in Windhoek.
As learners returned to school in 2021, MoEAC together with stakeholders and partners, continued with the printing and distribution of study materials to run parallel with face-to-face lessons; while mitigating the spread of the pandemic, children could continue their education.
This is one of the largest Public-Private Partnership Projects in education, all carried out by a dedicated team that includes eight teachers; two senior education officers; 18 translators; 15 designers; 37 drivers; 54 printers; two sign language teachers; two online school teachers and many others that ensure this project is a success.
All content goes through a quality assurance process with officials from the National Institute for Educational Development (NIED). The books are translated into 12 languages, namely English, Afrikaans, German, Oshikwanyama, Oshindonga, Otjiherero, Khoekhoegowab, Rukwangali, Rumanyo, Thimbukushu, Silozi and Sign language.
“This project has given wings to our education system and allowed us to reach learners from all backgrounds in their mother tongue,” says Octavia Tsibes, head of the My Zone team who initiated the project in 2020. “My Zone is passionate about education and its ability to uplift, empower, inspire and equip our learners to become strong leaders who can take their future into their own hands.
“This project is so much more than just booklets. It’s a mechanism for change. A tool to inspire. A way to take our country forward. With the assistance of the ministry and their belief in NMH to take this project to the next level, we are able to overcome the challenges of Covid-19 and see possibilities within the impossibilities,” Tsibes said.

Eye opener
On 8 October 2021, NMH celebrated the printing of its 10 millionth copy of the Educational Project booklets.
The project began in March 2020 when the first Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. The pandemic opened the country’s eyes to the lack of resources that many children in Namibia experienced. The need was clear: Affordable, quality educational materials in the child’s language of instruction.
According to NMH Education Project Coordinator Sharnay Botha, education during the early years is more than just preparation for primary school. “It focuses on the holistic development of a child’s social, emotional, cognitive and physical needs. This builds a solid and broad foundation for lifelong learning and well-being. It is the first step to nurturing responsible, capable and caring citizens. Teachers at Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres are often not qualified and have limited to no resources to educate the children. Many ECD centres are also located in remote areas of the country, making it difficult for resources to reach them.”
However, with this project’s approach to distribution, these ECD centres are reached three times a week.
Botha said that for the 2021 edition of the project, a greater focus was placed on the pre-primary and ECD phases. “ECDs across the country were approached and now over 500 of these centres receive weekly educational material in various languages. This number continues to grow as more centres contact us seeking materials. Other kindergartens, day-care centres and after-school facilities have also reached out to receive educational books.”
Namibia Media Holdings, being the project coordinator, sincerely thanks their partners: The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Bank Windhoek / Capricorn Foundation, the Namibian Community Trust, Unicef, Amos Meerkat Project Schools and My Zone Education Program.
“The educational materials are crucial in the holistic development of our young children to ensure that they have a solid foundation towards academic success and lifelong learning, especially during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic,” executive director of the MoEAC, Sanet Steenkamp said.
“As a ministry, we have absolute appreciation for all our development partners, stakeholders involved as well as for this smart partnership with NMH for their genuine interest and investment, working tirelessly with our teachers and education officers to ensure that meaningful learning continues despite the challenges. These concerted efforts are contributing and ensuring that basic numeracy and literacy competencies are achieved. No child should fall behind. These ten million print of the booklets at NMH is not just a historic milestone but a tangible and invaluable tool showcasing the importance of partnerships in our country. Congratulations to NMH and all other donors!”

Similar News

 

Conservation partnership

3 days ago - 06 October 2021 | Education

In the last year, Namib Mills has donated tonnes of pasta, rice, maize-meal, and other power-packed provisions to the N/a’an ku sê Foundation on a...

More investment needed for life skills-based HIV and health...

6 days ago - 03 October 2021 | Education

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has urged Namibia to invest more in life skills education to assist accelerate the country’s efforts...

Kruger wins youth cattle judging contest

1 week ago - 30 September 2021 | Education

Elandri Kruger won the Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition hosted at the Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show, while Karlien van der Merwe and...

Training through NWR Hi

1 week ago - 29 September 2021 | Education

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Khorixas Rest camp in the Kunene region and Gross Barmen Resort in the Otjozondjupa region are now offering five Namibia Training...

Quality teaching in a quality environment

3 weeks ago - 17 September 2021 | Education

Last year, the German embassy in Windhoek was approached by the German, Afrikaans and French language departments of the University of Namibia (UNAM) with regards...

Training teachers

3 weeks ago - 16 September 2021 | Education

Old Mutual signed a partnership agreement valued at N$270 000 with the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the training and development of 407 high school...

No means no!

3 weeks ago - 13 September 2021 | Education

The US government-funded DREAMS Program recently certified 23 young Namibian women as No-Means-No instructors to train adolescent girls in techniques to protect themselves against gender-based...

NUST hosts International Education Week - online

1 month - 06 September 2021 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosts two virtual International Education Week activities on 7 and 8 September 2021, namely a Student Representative...

UNAM sticks to online classes…

1 month - 31 August 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia (UNAM) has decided to continue with online education despite complaints from some students that the e-learning system is flooded with technical...

ICT Training for 200 learners and unemployed youth

1 month - 31 August 2021 | Education

German Ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck signed a funding agreement with representatives of Maltas Club Namibia valued at N$164 804 and made available through the...

Latest News

Fuse remains in the oil...

1 day - 08 October 2021 | Environment

Kavango • [email protected] denies that it is now allegedly trying to bribe community leaders with favours and gifts in the form of social assistance to...

GIPF hits the road

1 day - 08 October 2021 | Economics

The Omaheke region is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the country. As a result, members of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF)...

Paving the way to Israel

1 day - 08 October 2021 | Sports

Namibian Esport athletes went head-to-head with countries in the African region during the Global Regional Games for the chance to participate in IESF’s 13th Esports...

Ten millionth educational booklet printed

1 day - 08 October 2021 | Education

Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) was entrusted with the printing and distribution of National Educational Support Study Materials – a venture that began during lockdown last...

Fight against HIV continues

1 day - 08 October 2021 | Health

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jess Long announced that the United States would contribute US$90.4 million in 2022 towards Namibia’s fight against AIDS through the US...

Parliament to host public hearings...

1 day - 08 October 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] in favour of reproductive justice and abortion law reform and those battling to retain Namibia’s restrictive abortion law will be given a...

Voice of Namibia finale on...

1 day - 08 October 2021 | Events

This year's search for the country's best singing voice comes to an end tomorrow night when the winner of the fourth season of the Voice...

Internal discord in the tourism...

1 day - 08 October 2021 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] Namibia Travel and Tourism Forum (NTTF) and its founder Nrupesh Soni have been making headlines for months - and not always for...

Chani meets the president

1 day - 07 October 2021 | Events

Miss Supranational, Chanique Rabe, had the honour of being invited to a meeting with Namibian President Hage Geingob.Accompanied by the members of the Miss Supranational...

Load More