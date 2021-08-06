Tennis action this weekend

Eighty-two of Namibia's junior tennis players will be in action from today at all four venues in Windhoek, for a long-awaited NTA tournament. Players u/10 to u/25 will once again get the chance to show their tennis skills after a long period with no action. The organisers thank Sanlam for their continuous support.
