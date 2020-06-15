Tennis league resumes in the capital
15 June 2020 | Sports
The league matches took place at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), the Central Tennis in Olympia and the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS), with encounters between the different age groups.
Winners
Boys u/10: Johan Theron
Girls u/10: Emma Brinkmann
Boys u/12: Israel Dowie
Girls u/12: Hayley Kidd
Boys u/14: Oliver Leicher
Girls u/14: Dominique Theron
Boys u/16: Daniel Jauss
Girls u/16: Raica Coelho
Boys u/18: Lorenzo Danster
Girls u/18: Taimi Nashiku