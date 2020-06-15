Tennis league resumes in the capital

15 June 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Tennis Association League kicked off in Windhoek on Friday – the first since lockdown began in March.
The league matches took place at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), the Central Tennis in Olympia and the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS), with encounters between the different age groups.

Winners
Boys u/10: Johan Theron
Girls u/10: Emma Brinkmann
Boys u/12: Israel Dowie
Girls u/12: Hayley Kidd
Boys u/14: Oliver Leicher
Girls u/14: Dominique Theron
Boys u/16: Daniel Jauss
Girls u/16: Raica Coelho
Boys u/18: Lorenzo Danster
Girls u/18: Taimi Nashiku

Similar News

 

New regulations an exciting challenge – CN

4 days ago - 11 June 2020 | Sports

Cricket Namibia (CN) chief executive Johan Muller welcomed the new interim regulations for thesport which have been introduced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as...

Ready, set, run!

1 week ago - 04 June 2020 | Sports

The 2020 Nedbank Citi Dash was officially launched earlier today, with organisers saying they expect 3 500 participants – around a thousand more than last...

DotA2 tournament starts Sunday

2 weeks ago - 01 June 2020 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] DotA2 national tournament qualifier hosted by the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) starts on Sunday (7 June) and ends on the 20th,...

Support for BA stars

1 month - 27 April 2020 | Sports

Black Africa (BA) Sports Club on Saturday assisted its netball and football players as well as some supporters with food parcels valued at around N$18...

Ballet hou rugbyspelers fiks

2 months ago - 06 April 2020 | Sports

Die algehele inperking weens Covid-19 mag dalk rugbyspelers binne hou, maar dit beteken nie hulle kan nie aan hul fiksheid werk nie.Volgens ’n onlangse navorsingstudie...

Namibian Olympic hopefuls still have a chance

2 months ago - 03 April 2020 | Sports

The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to next year has its ups and downs for Team Namibia, Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) Secretary-General...

Sport in the spotlight

2 months ago - 02 April 2020 | Sports

The African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Council of Ministers Troika is convening an emergency risk assessment virtual meeting to discuss the devastating effects...

Table Tennis reigns supreme

2 months ago - 31 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Table Tennis Association (NTTA) recently hosted the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) sanctioned Southern Africa Regional Hopes and Cadet Week & Challenge in...

Athletes yet to be rewarded

2 months ago - 26 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) is yet to find N$910 000 to reward athletes who won medals at the African Games, IAAF World Athletics Championships...

Dan and Vera heading to Tokyo

2 months ago - 19 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced that two more athletes will represent the country at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Cyclists Vera...

Latest News

Stakeholders to discuss 2020 election...

1 hour ago | Politics

Windhoek • [email protected] parties will sit down on Tuesday (16 June 2020) with Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) officials to discuss the way forward for...

N$10 million for affordable housing

5 hours ago | Infrastructure

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) received N$10 million for the 2020/21 financial year to deliver affordable houses countrywide, urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni...

Thermal cameras for health ministry

5 hours ago | Health

The FirstRand Namibia HOPE (Health Optimisation in a Pandemic Emergency) Fund donated 15 fever screening thermal cameras valued at N$1.4 million to the ministry of...

Fewer accidents in last six...

14 hours ago | Accidents

There was a 29% decline in vehicle crashes, 28% less injuries and 33% fewer fatalities when comparing statistics from 1 January to 7 June 2019...

Kali takes the lead at...

2 days ago - 13 June 2020 | Banking

The Bankers Association Namibia (BAN) on Friday announced that Letshego Bank Namibia's chief executive Ester Kali, has assumed the chair of the industry body.Taking over...

Ngwangwama NWR’s MD

2 days ago - 13 June 2020 | Business

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Board of Directors has appointed Dr Matthias Mpareke Ngwangwama as the substantive Managing Director effective 1 April 2020 for a tenure...

SA hurdles cause medicine crisis...

3 days ago - 12 June 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] work by private and government parties is underway to address a crisis that has led to depletion or severe scarcities of a...

Kwarentynlot vir trokbestuurders

3 days ago - 12 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] diegene wie hulself in kwarentyn bevind wel drie etes ’n dag kry en dieregering pa staan vir die rekening, is daar meer...

Wanneer plaaslik inspireer

3 days ago - 12 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] eers wanneer jy gedwing word om opnuut te dink oor alles, veral in ’n besigheidsin, dat jy besefdie antwoord is reg voor...

Load More