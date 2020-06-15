Tennis league resumes in the capital

Tennis action in the capital last weekend. Photo Nampa

The Namibia Tennis Association League kicked off in Windhoek on Friday – the first since lockdown began in March.

The league matches took place at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), the Central Tennis in Olympia and the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS), with encounters between the different age groups.



Winners

Boys u/10: Johan Theron

Girls u/10: Emma Brinkmann

Boys u/12: Israel Dowie

Girls u/12: Hayley Kidd

Boys u/14: Oliver Leicher

Girls u/14: Dominique Theron

Boys u/16: Daniel Jauss

Girls u/16: Raica Coelho

Boys u/18: Lorenzo Danster

Girls u/18: Taimi Nashiku

