Tents and more for Twaloloka

NBL handed over 450 tents to the value of N$1 103 549 to the Twaloloka community who lost their homes and belongings during a devastating fire on Sunday night. The Mayor of Walvis Bay, Immanuel Wilfried (2nd from right) receives the NBL donation of 450 tents for distribution by the Walvis Bay Roundtable to the Twaloloka community.

Namibia Breweries Limited today handed over a donation of 450 tents to the value of N$1 103 549 to the Walvis Bay Town Council and the Walvis Bay Roundtable 36 dealing with the response and recovery efforts, in aid of providing temporary shelter following the devastating fire that left more than 400 people of the Twaloloka informal settlement in Walvis Bay, homeless.

Fifteen tents were allocated to O&L employees of the Group’s subsidiaries, Pick n Pay Namibia and Hangana Seafood, who lost their homes and belongings.

NBL pledged a further N$ 50,000 worth of Aqua Splash water for distribution by the Roundtable.

The Mayor of Walvis Bay who received the donation on behalf of the Town Council, Alderman Immanuel Wilfred, expressed his gratitude and commended government; businesses; individuals and the community of Walvis Bay as well as the rest of the country for their support during these trying times.

“While we are still reeling in shock following the aftermath of the devastating fire at Twaloloka, it is heart-warming and reassuring to see how Namibians across the lengths and breadths of our country have dug deep into their pockets to assist in coming to the rescue of our people, providing hope in a time as uncertain as this.

In light of the Erongo region currently being the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mayor went on to encourage and motivate responsible behaviour especially under the existing circumstances.

Namibia Roundtable Area Vice-Chairperson and Walvis Bay Roundtable International & Public Relations Officer (I/PRO), Jens van Vuuren, also expressed their gratitude to NBL and various corporates, government, and members of the community who responded positively to their call for help.

“We at Walvis Bay Roundtable are committed to the upliftment of our fellow brothers and sisters. The response to our call for help has been overwhelming and truly inspiring, and we are filled with gratitude for this generous, life changing contribution and all the support which enables us to together serve our fellow Namibians in need, something we are passionate about.”

The 450 NBL sponsored tents were transported from Windhoek by EEW Logistics. The NBL donation is further complemented by various other efforts emanating from within the O&L Group. Pick n Pay Walvis Bay and Strand Hotel Swakopmund are preparing meals daily for the affected, while O&L employees throughout the country were mobilized through the Groups #icare employee volunteerism initiative contributing in cash and kind, to deliver food parcels, warm meals, clothing, bedding, and more.

