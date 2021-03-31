Textbooks for Oanob PS

Rudolf Coetzee, one of the OOCT trustees, hands over the textbooks to learners of the Oanob Primary School in Rehoboth. Photo contributed

Support Ulm e.V., in collaboration with the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust (OOCT) donated textbooks and teacher’s guides to Oanob Primary School in Rehoboth. The donation consists of 208 Grade 4 – 7 English books, valued at N$28 500.

The donation is the result of a commitment made by Support Ulm e.V. and OOCT to the Ministry of Education to support identified schools with school books and teacher guides. The donation is part of a bigger initiative to distribute more than 1 750 books during March and April 2021.

The support to education already started in 2019, and to date more than 1 600 school books, covering the subjects of Mathematics, Natural Science, Social Studies, English and Afrikaans for grade 4 – 7 were distributed.

“This is not the end. In order to mitigate some of the educational resource challenges the public education system is facing, we will endeavour to procure more textbooks for upper primary leaners. This is our continued commitment towards Namibia and its future leaders,” Rudolf Coetzee, one of the OOCT trustees pledged.

