Textbooks for Oanob PS

31 March 2021 | Education

Support Ulm e.V., in collaboration with the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust (OOCT) donated textbooks and teacher’s guides to Oanob Primary School in Rehoboth. The donation consists of 208 Grade 4 – 7 English books, valued at N$28 500.
The donation is the result of a commitment made by Support Ulm e.V. and OOCT to the Ministry of Education to support identified schools with school books and teacher guides. The donation is part of a bigger initiative to distribute more than 1 750 books during March and April 2021.
The support to education already started in 2019, and to date more than 1 600 school books, covering the subjects of Mathematics, Natural Science, Social Studies, English and Afrikaans for grade 4 – 7 were distributed.
“This is not the end. In order to mitigate some of the educational resource challenges the public education system is facing, we will endeavour to procure more textbooks for upper primary leaners. This is our continued commitment towards Namibia and its future leaders,” Rudolf Coetzee, one of the OOCT trustees pledged.

Similar News

 

German government supports OYO

1 day - 31 March 2021 | Education

The German Ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck and Dr Philippe Talavera, director of the Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO), signed a funding agreement for OYO’s “Girls...

DHPS celebrates Cultural Day

5 days ago - 26 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • Sylvia SchlettweinVisitors – finally!After a year of no events due to Corona, the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) could finally welcome special guests...

Taking online learning everywhere

6 days ago - 26 March 2021 | Education

Many schools took to online learning during the pandemic, although many less fortunate schools were left behind.In light of this, the Capricorn Group saw the...

Idiom battle: First round done and dusted

1 week ago - 24 March 2021 | Education

Twelve teams representing seven schools took part in the first round of Afrikaanse Taal en Kultuur Vereniging (ATKV) Idioms Competition that kicked off earlier this...

Investing in nextgen financial experts

1 week ago - 24 March 2021 | Education

Local firms Arysteq Asset Management and Simonis Storm Securities joined forces to award seven bursaries to Namibian students embarking on a career in finance.The two...

Cars for HTS practicals

1 week ago - 19 March 2021 | Education

The Technical High School (HTS) in the capital earlier this week received 13 vehicles to be used for practical teaching and assessment of motor mechanics.Of...

Namibia Fact Check hosts training for journalists and bloggers

1 week ago - 18 March 2021 | Education

Namibia Fact Check, with the support of DW Akademie, is hosting a three-day workshop for journalists and bloggers on fact-checking and social media verification.Speaking at...

LRCs learn leadership skills

2 weeks ago - 17 March 2021 | Education

The Capricorn Group showed its commitment to the educational sector through its partnership with Capacity Trust, a human resources and industrial psychology consultancy, to carry...

NUST opens academic year

2 weeks ago - 16 March 2021 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) officially opened its 2021 academic year under the theme ‘Envisioning higher education in a post-Covid era’ on...

Japanese support for Khomas schools

2 weeks ago - 12 March 2021 | Education

The Japanese ambassador to Namibia, H.E. Harada Hideaki, earlier this week signed grant contracts with the principals of two Windhoek schools.The first, valued at N$803...

Latest News

Facelift for Samora Machel soccer...

21 hours ago | Sports

The Samora Machel football field got a much-needed facelift thanks to Welwitschia Construction.The field, which is not regarded as a stadium by the City of...

Another loss for Desert Jewels

22 hours ago | Sports

The SPAR Proteas retained their unbeaten record at the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations tournament in Cape Town on Tuesday, with an emphatic 59-26 win over the...

Textbooks for Oanob PS

23 hours ago | Education

Support Ulm e.V., in collaboration with the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust (OOCT) donated textbooks and teacher’s guides to Oanob Primary School in Rehoboth. The donation...

Aquaponics system launched

23 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Claudia ReiterThe Hanns Seidel Foundation and the Finnish embassy yesterday launched the first aquaponics system at the Aris Primary School as part of...

German government supports OYO

1 day - 31 March 2021 | Education

The German Ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck and Dr Philippe Talavera, director of the Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO), signed a funding agreement for OYO’s “Girls...

MTB schools league off to...

1 day - 31 March 2021 | Sports

The FNB MTB schools league began last Friday, with almost 200 riders ranging from under 6 to under 18 years participating. “We are ecstatic with...

Lost hippo looking for his...

1 day - 30 March 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] family is making it their mission to find the owner of a lost hippo soft toy they picked up on theUis –...

Local hockey going for gold

1 day - 30 March 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) will give it their all at the upcoming Indoor Africa Hockey Cup slated for 15 to 18 April at the...

The dollar-rand peg: Time to...

1 day - 30 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Carel Jordaan, RMB TraderNamibia’s sophisticated and liquid foreign exchange market plays a crucial role in its economy. Notwithstanding the country’s size, we have...

Load More