Textiles for fire victims

Hospitality Textile Supplies recently donated 23 boxes of goods valued at almost N$58 000 towards fundraising efforts for victims of the Twaloloka fire on Sunday. The products mainly consist of linen, bedding, sheets, duvet covers, pillow cases, towels, filter coffee, shampoo, soap and body lotion. Pictured here are employees Isaac, Martin, Anna and Muua with the goods that are ready to be shipped. Photo contributed