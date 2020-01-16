Thaleia steals the show

16 January 2020 | Local News

Each year, the Hochland Dog Club hosts their annual Top Dog award ceremony to celebrate and to award members for exhibiting and keeping their show dogs in mint condition throughout the year.
This year, the homebred Great Dane Thaleia, officially known as Duneshadow Muse Thaleia owned by Gerhard and Conny Maritz, was crowned Top Dog All Breeds in Namibia for 2019.
Not only did Thaleia walk away with the highest coveted prize, she also took the titles of Top Great Dane, Top Namibian Bred as well as Top Breeder to the delight of her owners.
Other than being the showstopper at all shows, Thaleia enjoys spending her time with her two doggy sisters at home and going for visits to the farm, proving that she truly is a working dog.
The Hochland Dog Club also congratulates all the other winners, including Lauren van Niekerk, Jaco Kruger and Svenja Blum for their hard work and achievements with their dogs throughout the year. Additionally, the club would like to thank all their sponsors, who generously supported in uplifting and keeping the sport of dog showing alive in Namibia.
Interested to find out more about breed showing and pure-bred dogs in Namibia? Why not get in touch with the Hochland Dog Club via their Facebook page, where they will gladly introduce you to the world of dog showing.

