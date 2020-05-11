Thanks to ATCO

11 May 2020 | Crime

After recovering some of their stolen livestock, victims of stock theft in the Omaheke region’s Epukiro constituency complimented the Anti-Stock Theft Community Organisation (ATCO) for its role.
ATCO is a community-based organisation formed by farmers in response to rising stock theft in the constituency. So far, the group has recovered 88 suspected stolen livestock in the constituency since its establishment on 5 April 2020.
During an anti-stock theft meeting held there last week between the NamPol and ATCO, deputy commissioner Chris Kalimbulua, chief investigation officer for the Omaheke region, said that currently 33 suspected stolen cattle are at Epukiro Post 3, recovered by ATCO.
One stock theft victim, Betuel Tjahuha, said he had lost more than 25 cattle and came from Windhoek to identify some of his cattle in Ovituua village in Epukiro, finding two of them. “Stock theft is a challenge. It is good that ATCO is acting fast and know the suspects and their areas of operation,” he said.
Tjahuha urges the community to establish a fund to assist ATCO in its operations.
Another victim is Meundju Tjingaete from Ourundu, who lost 32 cattle and recovered two at Ovituua. “I have to thank the organisation for acting so fast and recovering some of our stolen cattle. But they need our support financially,” Tjingaete said.
On his part, Bolle Hambira who recovered his cow which was stolen from his village Okanguindi, said among others, as a weekend farmer, it is difficult to control his livestock and the thieves are taking advantage. “I have to thank ATCO for their fast reaction in recovering farmers’ livestock. The organisation knows the suspects well, which is good.”
Contacted by Nampa, ATCO’s spokesperson Sandie Tjaronda said farmers had been hurt by stock theft and the organisation came to rescue them. “We recovered 88 stolen cattle, one vehicle and a number of small livestock so far,” said Tjaronda, adding that the organisation will collaborate with the police. – Nampa

