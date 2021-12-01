The basics of selling a home

Image Maurice Williams / Unsplash

Real estate is possibly the most expensive asset a person will ever own. To ensure maximum returns on one of the largest investments one will ever make, it is vital to involve an experienced real estate advisor when it comes time to sell a home for the first time.

However, many first-time sellers neglect to involve a real estate professional from the start, which often results in a longer time spent on market and ultimately a lower resulting sale price. “Rather than meeting with a real estate professional first, many sellers decide upon an asking price first and lose the new-to-market appeal by pricing the home incorrectly to start,” says Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett.

Apart from helping sellers set the right price from the get-go, there are other selling basics through which real estate professionals can guide first-time sellers. According to Goslett, one of the first things a seller will have to decide is whether to put the home on the market first or to put in an offer on another home first.

“To help make this decision, sellers should consider their local property market conditions and how this will affect their ability to sell their home and find a new home that meets all of their criteria. A real estate professional will be a valuable source of information in this regard as they will have accurate information around the current stock levels and the average amount of time on market for homes in the area. This can help sellers gauge possible timeframes on both the selling and buying processes. For example, in an active buyer’s market, sellers could quickly sell their home first so that they have readily-available capital to use to make their offer more appealing on their new home,” Goslett elaborates.



Taking or leaving

Once the home is on the market, sellers can also lean on their chosen real estate professional for advice around which offers to accept and which to reject. “At first glance, it would seem that the offer with the highest rand figure would be a natural choice. However, it is best to read through each of the offers carefully, paying specific attention to the suspensive conditions of the offer, the financing of the deal, as well as the date of occupation. Sellers want to avoid having an offer fall through midway because the necessary financing could not be acquired or one of the suspensive conditions could not be met or the date of occupation clashes with their timelines. Having a real estate professional walk sellers through each offer can help clarify any points about which the seller is uncertain or unclear, which could help them avoid these kinds of roadblocks from occurring” he explains.

Before accepting any offers, Goslett also cautions sellers that the offer to purchase is legally binding. Once signed, the seller cannot back out of the deal without incurring some form of recourse. “Be 100% certain and make sure to read all the fine print before signing any offers,” Goslett warns.

Once the offer to purchase has been accepted, sellers will need to have left room in their budget to pay for the home inspection and any possible repairs that are highlighted by the inspector. “This is another basic step that many first-time sellers overlook: budgeting for expenses related to the sale. There are several costs involved when selling a home, including an upfront payment to settle the municipal account while transfer is going through. Speaking to a real estate professional can help sellers get an idea of what costs should be budgeted for when putting a home on market,” says Goslett.

Property is one of the greatest investments a person can make and there are so many aspects to budget for and to consider. “Real estate agents can be a great sounding board for advice and can help first-time sellers make informed choices when it comes to selling their home. To be sure to get the sale of this asset right, involve a real estate professional right from the start,” Goslett concludes.

