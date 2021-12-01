The basics of selling a home

01 December 2021 | Life Style

Real estate is possibly the most expensive asset a person will ever own. To ensure maximum returns on one of the largest investments one will ever make, it is vital to involve an experienced real estate advisor when it comes time to sell a home for the first time.
However, many first-time sellers neglect to involve a real estate professional from the start, which often results in a longer time spent on market and ultimately a lower resulting sale price. “Rather than meeting with a real estate professional first, many sellers decide upon an asking price first and lose the new-to-market appeal by pricing the home incorrectly to start,” says Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett.
Apart from helping sellers set the right price from the get-go, there are other selling basics through which real estate professionals can guide first-time sellers. According to Goslett, one of the first things a seller will have to decide is whether to put the home on the market first or to put in an offer on another home first.
“To help make this decision, sellers should consider their local property market conditions and how this will affect their ability to sell their home and find a new home that meets all of their criteria. A real estate professional will be a valuable source of information in this regard as they will have accurate information around the current stock levels and the average amount of time on market for homes in the area. This can help sellers gauge possible timeframes on both the selling and buying processes. For example, in an active buyer’s market, sellers could quickly sell their home first so that they have readily-available capital to use to make their offer more appealing on their new home,” Goslett elaborates.

Taking or leaving
Once the home is on the market, sellers can also lean on their chosen real estate professional for advice around which offers to accept and which to reject. “At first glance, it would seem that the offer with the highest rand figure would be a natural choice. However, it is best to read through each of the offers carefully, paying specific attention to the suspensive conditions of the offer, the financing of the deal, as well as the date of occupation. Sellers want to avoid having an offer fall through midway because the necessary financing could not be acquired or one of the suspensive conditions could not be met or the date of occupation clashes with their timelines. Having a real estate professional walk sellers through each offer can help clarify any points about which the seller is uncertain or unclear, which could help them avoid these kinds of roadblocks from occurring” he explains.
Before accepting any offers, Goslett also cautions sellers that the offer to purchase is legally binding. Once signed, the seller cannot back out of the deal without incurring some form of recourse. “Be 100% certain and make sure to read all the fine print before signing any offers,” Goslett warns.
Once the offer to purchase has been accepted, sellers will need to have left room in their budget to pay for the home inspection and any possible repairs that are highlighted by the inspector. “This is another basic step that many first-time sellers overlook: budgeting for expenses related to the sale. There are several costs involved when selling a home, including an upfront payment to settle the municipal account while transfer is going through. Speaking to a real estate professional can help sellers get an idea of what costs should be budgeted for when putting a home on market,” says Goslett.
Property is one of the greatest investments a person can make and there are so many aspects to budget for and to consider. “Real estate agents can be a great sounding board for advice and can help first-time sellers make informed choices when it comes to selling their home. To be sure to get the sale of this asset right, involve a real estate professional right from the start,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

Don't overspend this Black Friday!

1 week ago - 24 November 2021 | Life Style

With Black Friday just around the corner, it’s important for consumers to exercise caution and self-discipline when managing their money over this period. Lack of...

The downsides to online house hunting

1 week ago - 23 November 2021 | Life Style

Although there are thousands of online property listings available to anyone who is looking for real estate, it can be incredibly frustrating to swipe through...

Common mistakes made when selling a home

3 weeks ago - 10 November 2021 | Life Style

Real estate is one of the most important investments one will ever make. When it comes time to sell the property, it could be financially...

Where to start the house hunting process

3 weeks ago - 08 November 2021 | Life Style

While it may sound like a reasonably easy thing to do, house hunting may take a little more time and effort than most expect.One of...

Buying the worst house in the best suburb

3 weeks ago - 05 November 2021 | Life Style

It is a common investment strategy to purchase a fixer-upper in a desirable suburb. Some may even go so far as to try and find...

Rescue plan for Omeya's residents

1 month - 29 October 2021 | Life Style

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek's representatives last night tried to convince homeowners at Omeya to lend their support to a rescue plan for the luxury golf...

Living a life of purpose after retiring

1 month - 29 October 2021 | Life Style

Wilma Kamati is an executive committee member of the GIPF National Pensioners Association of Namibia (NAPAN). She serves on the Khomas region team, and started...

Smart strategies for sellers

1 month - 27 October 2021 | Life Style

Putting a home on the market can be stressful, and it can be difficult to make objective decisions when it matters most.Adrian Goslett, Regional Director...

Three truths every first-time buyer needs to know

1 month - 22 October 2021 | Life Style

Many buyers can find the process of purchasing their first home overwhelming because there are so many new concepts with which to grapple. It is...

How agents benefit an experienced buyer or seller

1 month - 21 October 2021 | Life Style

There is often a steep learning curve involved in buying or selling your first home. Thereafter, the process becomes far less complicated and intimidating.Buyers and...

Latest News

Security company owner, supervisor settle...

19 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Otjiwarongo security company owner and supervisor charged with the murder of a Zimbabwean woodcarver in 2020, agreed settle with the man’s widow...

Green for go

19 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda yesterday switched on new traffic lights installed at three intersections along the Otjomuise road.The traffic lights were erected at the intersections...

Drikus versus Konny … or...

19 hours ago | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] to 1 100 cyclists are expected to participate in the Nedbank Desert Dash ultra-mountain bike marathon over 393km from Windhoek to Swakopmund...

Kiddies’ hair Gina’s speciality

20 hours ago | Society

Windhoek • [email protected] an apartment in Otjomuise is a colourful paradise where children go to make their hair beautiful.Gina Carlos of Gio Hair Studio has...

The basics of selling a...

20 hours ago | Life Style

Real estate is possibly the most expensive asset a person will ever own. To ensure maximum returns on one of the largest investments one will...

NMH expands live broadcasts

20 hours ago | Sports

An open invitation has been extended to national sports federations to increase their local and international exposure through live video broadcasts of their major sporting...

King promoted to Credit Executive

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Banking

Eddie King (pictured) has been appointed as Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Credit, effective 1 November 2021. King has over ten years of experience in...

#stayHEALTHY_staySOBER

1 day - 30 November 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Romanzo SteenkampNamibia braces itself for more socio-economic problems as food prices increase by 26.2%, but alcohol only with 12 %. Shocking! Does it...

Rental index growth flatlines

1 day - 30 November 2021 | Economics

Although rental markets across most advanced economies are on a path of recovery due to the resumption of “normal life”, improved pace of Covid-19 vaccination...

Load More