The Beast hits Namibian soil

Limited Edition Isuzu Arctic AT35

In spite of the havoc that the coronavirus has created, Auas Motors now debuts the first Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 in Namibia.

The limited edition 3-litre Isuzu D-Max Arctic is a result of a collaboration between Isuzu Motors South Africa and Icelandic trucks’ specialist, Arctic Trucks International.

Specifically engineered for Southern Africa’s unforgiving conditions, the Arctic stands out with a striking yet functional exterior built with features like out-sized wheel wells, flared arches and bespoke Fox Performance suspension that will definitely excite any off-road enthusiast.

The out-sized structure allows for navigation of places your normal 4x4 would not handle - all thanks to the 6-speed automatic transmission and 130Kw of power packed under the hood to compliment the giant’s unique body structure.

The lavish interior is one for the books with top range features like leather trimmed seats, automatic climate controlled air-conditioner and an 8” audio system with all the latest technology like rear-view camera built-in.

For added peace of mind, the bakkie comes as a package with an outstanding 5 year/120 000km warranty as well as a 5 year/90 000km service plan that will go with you for the long run.

The Isuzu Arctic is built on the same production line as the popular and trusted Isuzu D-Max, making it a special addition to a family of only the best bakkies.

