The beat at their feet

29 July 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Brass instruments consisting of trumpets, trombones, tubas, a marching band drum set, an euphonium and music stands worth N$110 735 where donated to the QueenZab Brass Band from Groot Aub by the German embassy, with funding provided by the Goethe-Institut.
The QueenZab Brass Band was formed in Groot-Aub in 2007 and is active performing at community events like funerals, weddings and church functions.
According to Maureen Rooi, leader of the QueenZab Brass Band, and who represented the band at the handing over, said: “We did not expect such a quick response and assistance, especially in such a difficult time. We will make use of the donation to get the youth more involved in learning how to play the instruments. It is a great help for the youth to be more involved in music than to be on the streets.”
From the embassy’s side, Ambassador Herbert Beck added: “Cultural programme work - promoting art and exhibitions, film, theatre, dance, literature and music - is a key component of the foreign cultural and education policy of the Federal Republic of Germany. We are glad to support the QueenZab Brass Band with instruments so that they will be able to continue their work in the community. We are looking forward to seeing and hearing the instruments in action once the Covid-pandemic is over. So please, stay healthy.”

