The bees are back in town!
12 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment
Most of us look forward to finishing high school or university and are eager to start looking for that perfect job.
But if you are bee, you only get one choice that will set the pace for the rest of your life. You can never have another job. In The Bee Movie 2 – released 10 years after the original – that is what bees have been doing for millions of years. That is until bee Barry Benson, takes a stand against the humans. He decides to sue the humans after he learns about the exploitation of bees at the hands of mankind.
When he wins his case, too much honey is pumped back into the hives and the bees are forced to stop production. They soon realise how important it is to work together, but with most of the flowers and plants already dead, they have to work fast to save the planet and their own existence.
The Bee Movie was released in 2017 and can be watched on Netflix to entertain young and old.
Jerry Seinfeld lends his voice to Barry Benson, Renée Zellweger plays Vanessa Bloome and Matthew Broderick plays Adam Flayman. The voices of Patrick Warburton (Ken), John Goodman (Layton Montgomery) and Chris Rock (Mooseblood the Mosquito) can also be heard in the film.
WE gives this movie 4 out of 5.