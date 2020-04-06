The best spots to hide Easter eggs in your home

06 April 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Nothing beats the fun of an Easter egg hunt. But, after years of tucking mallow eggs behind couch cushions and stuffing them into sock drawers, your creativity to find new hiding spots might be wearing a little thin.
To help give homeowners a few new ideas, RE/MAX has compiled a list of some of the best spots to hide Easter eggs in each room of their home!

Bedrooms
To make sure the Easter bunny has enough time to pop by the children’s rooms unnoticed, decide ahead where you’ll hide the eggs and quickly slip into their rooms while they’re preoccupied with something else, like eating breakfast in the kitchen perhaps. Below are a few creative hiding spots you can try:
Inside a pair of knee-high boots
Inside a coat pocket (wear the coat for added difficulty)
Disguised as a toy in a toy basket
Inside a lampshade
Behind the blinds / curtains
Inside a pair of socks
Tucked into a pillowcase or duvet cover
Hidden inside a stuffed toy
Tucked under a blanket

Lounge and Study
These rooms don’t offer as many sneaky options, but there are a few spots you could try, including:
Hiding in a pot plant
Inside a tissue box
Under the couch cushions
Underneath the couch
Inside the TV cabinet / desk draw
Behind a book on the bookshelf
Hid among other ornaments

Kitchen / dining room
The kitchen and dining room offer plenty of top-notch hiding spots. You just need to be okay with the fact that these spots might lead to a bit of messy searching, so be prepared to clean up afterwards.
Packed in a pocket of potatoes
Tucked inside a coffee mug
Hidden in the egg carton in the fridge
Taped under the dining room table
Disguised as a fruit in the fruit
Inside an empty cereal box
Inside the washing machine
Inside the dishwasher

Bathroom
To avoid germs, you should only use well-wrapped eggs if you choose to hide eggs in the bathroom. For those brave enough to try, there are some good spots to hide your Easter eggs, including:
Tucked inside the spare toilet roll
Hiding inside the vanity cupboard
Sat beside the shampoo bottles
Hidden behind the towels
“Wherever you hide your eggs, we wish you and your family a happy and safe Easter weekend,” says Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa.

