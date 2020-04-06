The best spots to hide Easter eggs in your home

Nothing beats the fun of an Easter egg hunt. But, after years of tucking mallow eggs behind couch cushions and stuffing them into sock drawers, your creativity to find new hiding spots might be wearing a little thin.

To help give homeowners a few new ideas, RE/MAX has compiled a list of some of the best spots to hide Easter eggs in each room of their home!



Bedrooms

To make sure the Easter bunny has enough time to pop by the children’s rooms unnoticed, decide ahead where you’ll hide the eggs and quickly slip into their rooms while they’re preoccupied with something else, like eating breakfast in the kitchen perhaps. Below are a few creative hiding spots you can try:

• Inside a pair of knee-high boots

• Inside a coat pocket (wear the coat for added difficulty)

• Disguised as a toy in a toy basket

• Inside a lampshade

• Behind the blinds / curtains

• Inside a pair of socks

• Tucked into a pillowcase or duvet cover

• Hidden inside a stuffed toy

• Tucked under a blanket



Lounge and Study

These rooms don’t offer as many sneaky options, but there are a few spots you could try, including:

• Hiding in a pot plant

• Inside a tissue box

• Under the couch cushions

• Underneath the couch

• Inside the TV cabinet / desk draw

• Behind a book on the bookshelf

• Hid among other ornaments



Kitchen / dining room

The kitchen and dining room offer plenty of top-notch hiding spots. You just need to be okay with the fact that these spots might lead to a bit of messy searching, so be prepared to clean up afterwards.

• Packed in a pocket of potatoes

• Tucked inside a coffee mug

• Hidden in the egg carton in the fridge

• Taped under the dining room table

• Disguised as a fruit in the fruit

• Inside an empty cereal box

• Inside the washing machine

• Inside the dishwasher



Bathroom

To avoid germs, you should only use well-wrapped eggs if you choose to hide eggs in the bathroom. For those brave enough to try, there are some good spots to hide your Easter eggs, including:

• Tucked inside the spare toilet roll

• Hiding inside the vanity cupboard

• Sat beside the shampoo bottles

• Hidden behind the towels

“Wherever you hide your eggs, we wish you and your family a happy and safe Easter weekend,” says Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa.



