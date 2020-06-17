The blessings of Namibia
Mere months after the song “The Blessing” was released by Elevation Worship, Namibian artists
came together to record the song themselves.
According to producer Ponti Dikuua, it was a member of his choir, Collective Singers, that initiated
the idea. “I started producing a track and about two days later, I got a call from Hilda Basson-
Namundjebo. We met and she explained that God had laid this project on her heart. Shortly
afterwards, Koi Church and Every Nation Dorado also came on board. From there everything
happened so quickly and spontaneously, and before I knew it the video was out there.”
“The Blessing” is performed by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship and was released as
the lead single from their 12 th live album, Graves into Gardens. The song was released on 20 March
this year. Since then, the song debuted at number 3 on the US Hot Christian songs chart and peaked
at number 2 on the Bubbling under hot 100.
Ponti was happy to be involved with this initiative. “I believe in the message of the song and I know
that amidst all the chaos we are currently in, Namibians and so many others around the world
needed the assurance and the blessing.”
The experience from beginning to end was something he will always remember. “Even in the
moments when I felt overwhelmed while mixing and mastering all the voices, everyone involved in
the project was so committed. Under the stellar leadership of Hilda as the executive producer,
everything fell into place naturally.”
Artists that can be seen in die music video include Ponti himself, members of Collective Singers,
worship teams from Koi Church and Every Nation Dorado together with Maranatha Goroh, Franklin
Shitaleni, Faith Masvanhise and Golden Tak.
Ponti says that as a producer he always feels like he could do better but, “when I saw the final video
I have to admit that I was moved and ultimately very happy with what I saw and heard.”
If you haven’t seen the music video yet, head over to Youtube and listen to it at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XV6mAprlQG0.