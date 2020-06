The blessings of Namibia

Windhoek • [email protected] Mere months after the song “The Blessing” was released by Elevation Worship, Namibian artistscame together to record the song themselves.According to producer Ponti Dikuua, it was a member of his choir, Collective Singers, that initiatedthe idea. “I started producing a track and about two days later, I got a call from Hilda Basson-Namundjebo. We met and she explained that God had laid this project on her heart. Shortlyafterwards, Koi Church and Every Nation Dorado also came on board. From there everythinghappened so quickly and spontaneously, and before I knew it the video was out there.”“The Blessing” is performed by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship and was released asthe lead single from their 12 th live album, Graves into Gardens. The song was released on 20 Marchthis year. Since then, the song debuted at number 3 on the US Hot Christian songs chart and peakedat number 2 on the Bubbling under hot 100.Ponti was happy to be involved with this initiative. “I believe in the message of the song and I knowthat amidst all the chaos we are currently in, Namibians and so many others around the worldneeded the assurance and the blessing.”The experience from beginning to end was something he will always remember. “Even in themoments when I felt overwhelmed while mixing and mastering all the voices, everyone involved inthe project was so committed. Under the stellar leadership of Hilda as the executive producer,everything fell into place naturally.”Artists that can be seen in die music video include Ponti himself, members of Collective Singers,worship teams from Koi Church and Every Nation Dorado together with Maranatha Goroh, FranklinShitaleni, Faith Masvanhise and Golden Tak.Ponti says that as a producer he always feels like he could do better but, “when I saw the final videoI have to admit that I was moved and ultimately very happy with what I saw and heard.”If you haven’t seen the music video yet, head over to Youtube and listen to it athttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XV6mAprlQG0.