The cost of Covid: Windhoek residents struggling

Khomas region governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua suggested that informal settlements should be formalised to ease the burden of Covid-19. Photo Nampa

As part of steps to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, the City of Windhoek (CoW) opened water taps for residents with unsettled municipal bills to enable them to have proper sanitation, costing the city N$1.9 million.

The CoW has so far drilled 15 boreholes in rural areas of the Khomas region, while also providing water to residents to help curb the spread of the pandemic.

These remarks were made by the governor of the Khomas region Laura McLeod-Katjirua during an update on the regions’ preparedness and challenges of the pandemic at the Communication Centre in Windhoek.

McLeod-Katjirua said that apart from water provision, the CoW with assistance from the government and other stakeholders, has been distributing food parcels to residents who can’t make ends meet. The City has also relocated and housed more than 543 people at the Katutura multi-purpose youth centre, while some who were housed in tents at the Khomasdal Stadium in Windhoek, were all provided with food and water.

The governor said that the virus has affected region negatively, adding that people who lost jobs due to retrenchments are finding it difficult to survive. She also noted that there are mechanisms in place in terms of social distancing, especially in the informal settlement, suggesting that informal settlements should be formalised to ease the burden of Covid-19. – Nampa



