The cost of Covid: Windhoek residents struggling

27 July 2020 | Infrastructure

As part of steps to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, the City of Windhoek (CoW) opened water taps for residents with unsettled municipal bills to enable them to have proper sanitation, costing the city N$1.9 million.
The CoW has so far drilled 15 boreholes in rural areas of the Khomas region, while also providing water to residents to help curb the spread of the pandemic.
These remarks were made by the governor of the Khomas region Laura McLeod-Katjirua during an update on the regions’ preparedness and challenges of the pandemic at the Communication Centre in Windhoek.
McLeod-Katjirua said that apart from water provision, the CoW with assistance from the government and other stakeholders, has been distributing food parcels to residents who can’t make ends meet. The City has also relocated and housed more than 543 people at the Katutura multi-purpose youth centre, while some who were housed in tents at the Khomasdal Stadium in Windhoek, were all provided with food and water.
The governor said that the virus has affected region negatively, adding that people who lost jobs due to retrenchments are finding it difficult to survive. She also noted that there are mechanisms in place in terms of social distancing, especially in the informal settlement, suggesting that informal settlements should be formalised to ease the burden of Covid-19. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Residents warned against annexing boreholes

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

Residents of the Aminuis constituency in the Omaheke region have been warned not to build structures around the drilled boreholes in the villages of the...

Construction in full swing at new US embassy

4 days ago - 23 July 2020 | Infrastructure

American ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, welcomed deputy foreign minister Jenelly Matundu and Windhoek mayor of Windhoek Fransina Kahungu to a site of the new...

Formal market informal traders

4 days ago - 23 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has identified a master plan for the development of infrastructure for informal traders in a bid to boost the informal...

Lighting up Katutura

1 week ago - 14 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek has invested N$15 million in electrifying 1 200 households in the informal settlements, commissioned in Katutura on Monday by minister of...

Airport expansion: Cabinet satisfied with progress

2 weeks ago - 13 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The cabinet committee overseeing the expansion of Hosea Kutako International Airport is satisfied with the progress made so far, the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) announced...

Some security for informal residents

1 month - 26 June 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek will hand over 20 000 acknowledgement certificates of occupation to residents living in informal settlements as part of the municipality’s 2020...

Nam’s roads tops - again

1 month - 24 June 2020 | Infrastructure

Namibia can once again boast that it has the best road infrastructure in Africa, as stated in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Quality of Road...

NAC says it is ‘on course’

1 month - 23 June 2020 | Infrastructure

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) said it is cleaning up its house and is in discussions about the Covid-19 pandemic and how the Namibian aviation...

N$10 million for affordable housing

1 month - 15 June 2020 | Infrastructure

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) received N$10 million for the 2020/21 financial year to deliver affordable houses countrywide, urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni...

Boreholes to be registered

2 months ago - 20 May 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek is implementing a project to register privately-owned operational and/or non-operational boreholes in the local authority area, covering all boreholes on urban...

Latest News

What happens when your landlord...

28th of July 11:08 | Life Style

The current strain on household incomes as a result of the lockdown has led some landlords to making the decision to cash in on their...

KKNK saam – in jou...

19 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Nou kan Namibiërs ook die Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) geniet – sonder om die langpad Oudtshoorn toe aan te pak!In samewerking met Mothership Studios...

Young Africans cautiously optimistic

19 hours ago | Africa

Despite the threat of economic uncertainty, young people perceive Covid-19 as a catalyst to re-shape Africa’s future, according to the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s Now Generation...

Plea for help to restore...

20 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Venancius RukeroWhen I woke up early this morning, I was shocked to read on social media that the Twaloloka informal settlement in Walvis...

Get your kapana cook on

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off was launched last week, with members of the media battling it out to be crowned the Nedbank Media Kapana Cook-Off winner....

Keeping girls at school

21 hours ago | Education

Mount View High School in Okahandja Park informal settlement requested financial assistance from FNB to purchase sanitary products to help keep girls in school, which...

Government accused of playing tik...

21 hours ago | Government

Residents from Oshetu One informal settlement in Okahandja have warned that if the government cannot give them land, they will get it “through the ballot...

Residents warned against annexing boreholes

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

Residents of the Aminuis constituency in the Omaheke region have been warned not to build structures around the drilled boreholes in the villages of the...

The cost of Covid: Windhoek...

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

As part of steps to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, the City of Windhoek (CoW) opened water taps for residents with unsettled municipal bills...

Load More