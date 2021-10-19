The Dash is a go!

19 October 2021 | Sports

With only 50 days to go, the Nedbank Desert Dash returns for its 17th consecutive year on Friday, 10 December.
The cycling event, taking place under Nedbank Namibia’s banner for the seventh year, is the longest single-stage mountain bike race in the world. This year, the race covers 393km from Windhoek, starting at the Grove Mall, to Swakopmund’s Platz A Meer, with cyclists travelling over the Khomas-Hochland and through the Namib Desert to the Atlantic coast.
Launching the race earlier today, the bank’s executive for retail and business banking, Richard Meeks, said that 2021 is one for the record books when it comes to achievements in the Namibian sports fraternity. “Namibia’s developing reputation as a competent host of major cycling events is evidenced by its staging of International Cycling Union (UCI) sanctioned races. As you may know, earlier this year five Namibian cyclists qualified to compete in cycling codes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. This is testimony to the fact that Namibian cycling has come a long way, and we’ve gained well-deserved recognition on a continental and worldwide scale.”
To date, Nedbank Namibia has invested over N$7 million in the Desert Dash. The incidental contribution of this investment, is the number of people that flock to the coastal town for the period of the Desert Dash.

Boost
“Each year we’ve been thrilled to see so many participants, as well as their friends and family travel to Swakopmund to support the cyclists. A few days before and after the event, hospitality spots at the coast are literally are bursting at the seams. The Nedbank Desert Dash also helps to increase the support rendered to small businesses in Swakopmund, such as adventure tours, and massage parlours. We are confident that the race has a significant and wide-ranging influence on the economy of Swakopmund, and that it provides an ideal opportunity to promote Namibia as a fascinating tourist destination to the international cycling communities,” Meeks added.
This year the race sees participants from South Africa, Malawi, the United States, Germany, Portugal, Britain, France, Serbia, Canada, Ireland, Belgium, and Botswana amongst others.
Swakopmund chief executive Archie Benjamin joined the live stream launch remotely, to share his sentiments on the event. “The Nedbank Desert Dash is unique as it brings international visibility to Namibia. On behalf of the Swakopmund community, we want to express our hearty welcome to all the cyclists, their teams, and supporters that will be coming to the town.”
The Nedbank Desert Dash is co-sponsored by Indongo Toyota, SuperSpar (Maerua and The Grove, and Bokomo.

